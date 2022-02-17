Dell slashes the price of their XPS laptops and desktops

Dell makes some of the most reliable and cost-efficient computers on the market. Whether you’re looking for a desktop or a laptop, these Dell XPS deals have your back. There’s a sweet discount on an XPS desktop, and some great Dell laptop deals. If you need a more stationary computing device or something you can take with you anywhere, you can read on for more information on these great deals.

Dell XPS Desktop — $650, was $900

The Dell XPS Desktop is a great all-around desktop computer that brings lots of customizability to the table, as it is configurable to suit just about anyone’s needs. The specs for this discount at Dell today are impressive; the XPS Desktop sports the power of an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD 730 graphics, and 16GB of system memory. This makes for a solid computing experience that covers the computing needs of most people, whether the days at your desk are filled with spreadsheets, emails, social media, or secret binge-watching. Like all of the best desktop computers, has a super-fast solid-state hard drive, an efficient design that can keep you computing for hours on end without heat issues, and a minimalist design that looks great in any office.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop — $1,220, was $1,520

If touchscreen functionality paired with the ergonomics and comfort of a laptop sound appealing to you, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop is one of the best options out there. It brings the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel graphics, and 16GB of speedy system memory to your workflow, a powerful relief for users such as artists, photographers, and other content creators. But the general usability and touchscreen interactivity are what makes the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Touch Laptop such an interesting option. It maintains the great features of a laptop, such as a high quality webcam, comfortable keyboard, large trackpad, and a premium design, but it also incorporates all the best of a tablet experience, such as a stunning touchscreen display, long battery life, and a super thin frame.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations