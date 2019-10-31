If you think espresso is bitter, chances are it was poorly made as its quality greatly depends on the brewing process. While your local coffee shop may get it right, you can also bank on consistent results with your own Nespresso machine. Ditch the long lines during rush hour and be a barista yourself with the DeLonghi Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine Bundle selling for $114 less on Amazon. Normally priced at $299, you can savor a premium shot of espresso as often as you want for just $185. You can even get $50 more in savings with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Having limited space on your countertop will not be an issue with the compact dimensions of DeLonghi’s CitiZ. It has even earned itself a Red Dot Design award as it seamlessly packs innovative technology in a timeless and user-friendly package. Weighing only nine pounds, it is astounding how they managed to squeeze in a 19-bar high-pressure pump that faultlessly extracts all those delicate flavors whereas typical espresso machines only hit the subpar standard of 7 to 9 bars.

You won’t want to leave your kitchen as soon as you get a whiff of the exciting aromas a robust cup of java would naturally have. The best part about is that you wouldn’t have to wait so long with a fast heat-up system that reaches the ideal brewing temperature in as little as 25 seconds. And if you’re quite forgetful, the CitiZ is smart enough to switch itself off after 9 to 30 minutes of inactivity, depending on its settings.

Sometimes it takes more than a cup for us to feel that surge of caffeine running through our veins and so the CitiZ has two programmable cup sizes, for espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (2.75 ounces). All you have to do is insert a Nespresso capsule, and a press of a button will deliver the perfect in-cup result. And if you’re in the mood to switch things up, you can make room for creamier concoctions with the included Aerocinno 3 milk frother. Now, you can have yourself that decadent foam finish for a cappuccino or latte while the foldable drip tray can be readjusted to accommodate different cup sizes.

A tedious clean up will be the least of your concerns as most of its components are detachable including the 24-ounce water tank. You’ll have had enough coffee in your system before you’d need a refill and its internal receptacle lets you dispose of between 9 and 11 used capsules in bulk instead of needing to throw them out one by one. Amazon simply sweetens up this deal by making the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Espresso machine bundle available at just $185.

