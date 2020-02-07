Amazon slashes up to $99 off De’Longhi Nespresso machines

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it’s a good reminder of how important it is to show our love to people we hold most dear. And of course, every bit of self-love you knowingly deserve. Flowers add more color to the room while a hearty morning cup of java might just be what sets your adrenaline pumping to survive the daily grind. If you’ve been in a relationship with coffee for as long as you can remember, then you must know that espresso was never meant to be bitter. Today, you can treat yourself to either of De’Longhi’s Nespresso machines, the CitiZ and the VertuoPlus without missing out on savings of up to $99 from Amazon.

De’Longhi Nespresso CitiZ — $200 ($99 off)

Those who have a sweet spot for espresso will not be disappointed with the CitiZ’s ability to extract all those delicate flavors and rich aromas you’re looking for. And it does so with a 19-bar high-pressure pump whereas typical espresso machines may only hit seven to nine bars. One of the best thing’s about it is that you wouldn’t even have to worry about having limited space on your countertop. Its compact dimensions have rightfully earned its Red Dot Award for having been able to integrate innovative technology in a timeless and user-friendly package.

With the CitiZ ready to be fire up in the kitchen, you can forget about beating rush hour while trekking down to your local cafe and have a few more extra minutes of sleep instead. It’ll have you been savoring either of the two programmable cup sizes for espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (2.7 ounces) before your patience is tested. With a fast heat-up system, its simply wired to reach the optimal brewing temperature in a little as 25 seconds. It’s energy-saving functions enables it to switch itself off after 9 to 30 minutes of inactivity.

Coffee is enjoyable in many ways, some like it steeping hot, some like it over ice, and some may crave for creamier blends. You wouldn’t have to look further if you’re after the ultimate foam finish on a latte or cappuccino as this Nespresso CitiZ machine is bundled with the Aerocinno3 milk frother. The height of its foldable drip tray is even adjustable to accommodate larger cups or recipes.

No one looks forward to a tedious cleanup and so DeLonghi’s CitiZ continues to make it simple. Most of its components including its 24-ounce water tank, 9 to 11 used capsule container, as well as the drip tray are detachable. It will spare you from having frequent trips to refill and makes it easier to run under the sink.

It only takes one touch of a button to channel your inner barista with DeLonghi’s Nespresso CitiZ espresso machine and one click from Amazon to get it at only $200 instead of $299. You can even be eligible to apply a $50 discount on top of its sale price when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

De’Longhi VertuoPlus — $123 ($56 off)

De’Longhi’s VertuoPlus is for those who want to have single-serve coffee in not just one, or two ways. You’ll now be able to choose among five programmable cup sizes for alto (14 ounces), coffee (8 ounces), gran lungo (5 ounces), double espresso (2.7 ounces), and espresso (1.35 ounces). And its drip tray is accordingly adjustable to four positions.

All you really have to do is insert a capsule, press a button, and the VertuoPlus takes care of the rest. It is geared with Nespresso’s patented centrifusion technology to spin each capsule up to 7,000 rotations per minute to perfectly mix ground coffee with water. It’s also intelligent enough to recognize each blend through the barcode on the rim and adjust its brewing parameters for you. Like the CitiZ, it has a fast heat-up time of 20 to 25 seconds and is just as efficient to automatically shut off after nine minutes inactivity.

This DeLonghi Nespresso machine sets itself apart from other Vertuo coffee makers with a motorized head that punctures the lid for you and a swiveling large 40-ounce water tank that allows you to configure its placement on your countertop. Regardless of the volume, you would’ve sated your craving 10 times before having to go for a quick refill. A hassle-free clean is then possible with a separate container where up to 17 used capsules are ejected into so you can dispose of it in bulk instead of one by one.

You never have to be on the fence about getting either a coffee maker or espresso machine as this DeLonghi Nespresso VertuoPlus machine gives you the best of both worlds. Usually priced at $179, you can have delectable homebrews every day for just $123 on Amazon.

