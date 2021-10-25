Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy AirPods — shop NOW

The best Black Friday deals are gathering strength with some great offers going on right now, even though Black Friday itself isn’t until the end of November. That’s why we think now is the best time to buy AirPods. It’s very likely that we’re going to see the same supply chain issues as last year and that means if you wait until the big day itself, you might miss out on getting to see your new AirPods any time soon. No one wants to miss out on some great earphones so it’s a smart move to do your holiday shopping as early as possible so you can take advantage of the best Black Friday AirPods deals now rather than wait any longer.

Simply put, if you wait until Black Friday, there’s a very good chance that your brand new Apple AirPods Pro or Apple AirPods Max won’t actually arrive in time for the holidays. In fact, we’re even a little worried that we may see them on backorder before Black Friday 2021, especially when it comes to the latest AirPods 3.

If you’ve been spending some time wondering which AirPods should you buy, you don’t want to miss out simply because you were keen to save a few extra bucks. While the best Black Friday headphone deals will be on the day itself, it’s likely that you’re only actually going to save maybe $10-$20 more on what you would normally spend, and that’s not worth it if the stock isn’t there.

Black Friday Apple deals are always in high demand so we recommend that you don’t delay — buy today. By buying today, you get the peace of mind of knowing you’ve got yourself a great pair of AirPods for less without having to worry about future supply issues that may make your deal feel less sweet.

With ongoing supply issues and some huge demand for these highly sought after earphones, you really won’t want to miss out this year. This is the ideal time to make a purchase while still enjoying a decent discount in the run up to the biggest sales event of the year.

