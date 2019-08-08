Deals

Amazon has rare deal on the Dyson Supersonic, one of the best hair dryers ever

Drake Hawkins
By
oprahs favorite things of 2016 tech dyson supersonic hair dryer

Style your hair without damaging it with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. This hairstyling machine made our list of the best hair dryers for 2019 because of its fast drying and intelligent heat control capabilities. You can save $50 when you get an Amazon-backed renewed Supersonic today.

We expect our favorite online retailers to treat us with sales on hair dryers and other beauty items this coming Labor Day, but the Dyson Supersonic rarely gets a price cut. The best way to get it at a discounted price today is with a renewed product. You can buy it on Amazon for $400. Walmart also offers it at $380, but supplies are limited.

The Dyson Supersonic lets you style your hair however you want while maintaining its shine. That is thanks to the glass-bead thermistor and microprocessor embedded in this state-of-the-art hair dryer. These components work together to adjust the heat so you don’t have to worry about scorching your locks. The same technology also keeps this hair dryer cool to the touch, even during prolonged use.

Try different hairstyles knowing that the Dyson Supersonic protects your hair. This flexible hair dryer comes with three magnetic attachments that achieve different results. You get a smoothing nozzle for drying, a diffuser to reduce frizz, and a concentrator for controlled styling.

Enjoy styling your hair every morning using the lightweight and balanced Dyson supersonic. With its precise speed and heat settings, this hair dryer gives you more control over how your hair is being shaped. And thanks to its powerful digital motor, it can help you finish the job faster.

Hurry and order your own Fuchsia Dyson Supersonic for a discounted price of $350 on Amazon today. You will get a renewed hair dryer that is inspected and tested to look and work like new. Your purchase also comes with a guarantee from Amazon. You can ask for a refund or replacement within 90 days of receipt if the your Dyson Supersonic does not work as expected.

Be fashionable wherever you go with sleek gadgets that complement your salon-quality hairstyle. Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

