3 earbuds to buy instead of AirPods on Cyber Monday

The largest retailers in the world have put out some of the best Cyber Monday earbud deals we’ve ever seen, with some great Cyber Monday AirPods deals among them. But the popularity of Apple’s in-ear headphones makes for some fierce competition in getting your hands on a deal, so we’ve rounded up three earbuds alternatives for you this shopping season. All of the headphones you’ll find here offer great sound and are packed with features, making them some of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals, and even some of the all-around best Cyber Monday deals, you’ll find out there.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — $150, was $200

Why Buy:

Premium sound quality

Intelligent active noise cancelation

Water resistant

Charging case and USB cable included

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are one of the best sets of earbuds on the market, and they’re also one of the most affordable, especially with this Cyber Monday discount from Best Buy. The noise-canceling and automatic audio passthrough technology of the Galaxy Buds Pro are top-notch, and two of the buds’ most attractive features, which you can read more about in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review. It can provide a moment of silence with just a tap of either earbud, blocking out everything that surrounds you for a quieter work session or for a more peaceful guided meditation.

Samsung kept activity and fitness at the forefront of the Galaxy Buds Pro’s design, making them water-resistant for jogging and workouts that land you stuck out in the rain. Premium sound quality goes wherever you take the Galaxy Buds Pro. These earbuds are rocked by an 11mm subwoofer and 6.5mm tweeter, so you won’t miss a note of your favorite songs whether you’re deep into a workout or quietly decompressing after work or class. Samsung has a really great lineup of great-sounding earbuds, so if you aren’t sure if the Galaxy Buds Pro are right for you, you can check out our Galaxy Buds Pro vs. Buds Live vs. Buds+ comparison as well.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 — $200, was $300

Why Buy:

Unrivaled sound quality

Long lasting battery

Stellar ergonomics & aesthetics

Built-in equalizer

Sennheiser has been producing high quality audio products since what seems like the dawn of recorded sound. The Momentum True Wireless 2 noise-canceling earbuds live up to the billing of the Sennheiser name, making what we think are the best sounding earbuds on the market, as you can read in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review. At the top of these earbuds’ feature set is that legendary Sennhesier sound, followed shortly thereafter by a 7-hour battery life, a nearly unheard of range for headphones that can fit in your ear. If you keep a fully charged Momentum True Wireless 2 charging case with you, these headphones can reach another 28 hours of playback time.

Noise-cancelation is another great feature of the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds, allowing you to block out your surroundings while you’re working on a project or trying to get some quiet time with your favorite tunes. And you’ll have more control of those tunes than ever, as the Momentum True Wireless earbuds 2 feature a built-in equalizer for personalizing the way you hear your music. Customizable touch controls work for phone calls, music and voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Siri. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are ripe with features and sound quality, making them perfect for anyone who appreciates the things they listen to, and also making them some of the best noise-canceling earbuds for 2021.

Sony WF-1000XM4 — $248, was $280

Why Buy:

Premium sound quality

24 hours of battery life

Revolutionary noise cancelation

Wireless charging

Perhaps the best earbuds available at any price, or at any point in time, the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are truly a catch. Declared an almost perfect pair of wireless earbuds in our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, these earbuds bring just about everything a person could hope for in their headphones. Great sound quality is a given on any headphone checklist, and the Sony WF-1000XM4 tick that box. They offer great battery life a well, with up to 24 hours of listening time, and they also include wireless charging functionality with an included charging case. Even when put up against the super-popular Apple AirPods Pro, the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds continue to look enticing.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have been completely redesigned, introducing a sleeker, less chunky appearance compared to previous models. Also with the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, Sony claims it has set a new standard for noise cancelation, utilizing dual noise sensor microphones and a new Integrated Processor V1, which all combine to produce more stable noise canceling and less distortion at any volume. Water resistance, easy pairing with mobile and desktop devices, intuitive touch controls, and a Speak-to-Chat function round out the top features of the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. They’re an impressive set of earbuds that look good, sound good, and fit nicely into any listening routine.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations