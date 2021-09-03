Early Labor Day Deals 2021: Best sales to shop today

You still have some time before the official launch of Labor Day sales, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start your shopping early. Some retailers have rolled out a few of their offers for Labor Day sales before the holiday, so you don’t have to wait if you already want to take advantage of discounts for a wide range of products. It’s still a couple of months before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if there’s something that you want to buy now, take a look if it’s part of this year’s Labor Day deals.

There’s something for everyone from this year’s Labor Day deals, with discounts from different product categories that cater to all budget ranges. Whether you’re planning upgrades for your home, preparing a gift for a loved one, or simply looking around to see if anything catches your eye, there’s no shortage of Labor Day sales to browse. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals that you can shop right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K – $40, was $50

Access streaming content in 4K quality with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. Just plug it into your TV’s HDMI port to access your favorite streaming services, and use its Alexa Voice Remote for the added convenience of voice commands. It’s available from Amazon for just $40, after a $10 discount to its original price of $50.

Apple AirPods – $119, was $159

The second-generation AirPods are very easy to set up with Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad, though they’re also compatible with Android devices. Apple promises up to five hours of listening time on a single charge, and more than 24 hours in total when you include the juice from the charging case. They’re down to just $119 on Amazon, after a $40 discount to their original price of $159.

Apple AirPods Pro – $190, was $249

The AirPods Pro take the best features of the AirPods and improves them by adding customizable silicone eartips for a more secure and comfortable fit, and active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sound. Amazon is selling them for just $190, after a $59 price cut from their original price of $249.

iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum – $224, was $275

Keep your floor clean with the iRobot Roomba 676, a robot vacuum with a powerful motor for picking up dirt, dust, and debris. It’s equipped with a host of sensors to navigate around furniture, running for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. If you’re interested, the robot vacuum is on sale from Walmart at $51 off, lowering its price to $224 from $275.

HP Chromebook 14 – $225, was $279

The HP Chromebook 14 is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which utilizes web-based apps instead of installed software for snappy performance even with low-end hardware. The Chromebook is available from Walmart at $54 off, reducing its price to just $225 from its original price of $279.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop – $300, was $380

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is the perfect budget laptop for employees and students. It’s powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 605, with a 128GB SSD for storage. If this is the laptop for you, you can buy it from Dell for only $300, after an $80 discount to its original price of $380.

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $500, was $600

The fourth-generation iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display for vivid colors and sharp details and packs Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for blazing-fast performance. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet is available from Amazon for $500, down $100 from its original price of $600.

NordicTrack C700 treadmill – $597, was $899

If you need to get some exercise, take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the NordicTrack C700. The folding treadmill features a 7-inch interactive touchscreen where you can keep track of your workout statistics, and a powerful motor that will keep up with your speed, endurance, or interval training. It’s available for $597, as its original price of $899 was slashed by $302.

70-inch TCL S430 4K TV – $598, was $700

This model of the TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch screen with 4K UHD quality and High Dynamic Range for bright and accurate colors and stunning detail. The 4K TV comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, along with Dolby Digital+ audio technology for full and rich sound. It’s on sale from Walmart for just $598, after a $102 discount to its original price of $700.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop – $650, was $980

The Dell G15 gaming laptop will be able to run the latest games without slowdowns, as it’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It’s also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display for a clear look at the games that you’re playing. The gaming laptop may be purchased from Dell at $330 off, which brings its price down to $650 from its original price of $980.

Apple MacBook Air – $950, was $999

The latest version of the MacBook Air is powered by the Apple M1 chip, offering faster performance compared with previous generations. The 13.3-inch Retina display shows sharp text and vibrant colors, while Apple promises battery life of up to 18 hours. The new MacBook Air is available from Amazon for just $950, as there’s a $49 discount on its original price of $999.

Should you shop the Labor Day sales 2021?

When you take advantage of Labor Day sales, you’re getting cheap prices so you’ll be able to stretch your budget. It’s always better to wait for a sale if you’re planning to buy something but there’s no rush, as anybody can use the extra dollars from the savings that you’ll be able to enjoy. You might even find bundles that provide even better value for certain products or discover that an item that’s usually out of your budget range is suddenly something that you can afford. With the extra money, you’ll be able to purchase accessories for your new devices or sign up for subscriptions to maximize them, for example.

You might be thinking about waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday before making your planned purchases, in anticipation of bigger savings. However, there’s no assurance that there will be better discounts in the future, and if the Labor Day deals that you can shop right now will be made available again a few months from now. There’s always the possibility, but you might be disappointed if you hold off on buying something you want only to save a few more dollars, or worse, end up paying more than how much you can get for it right now. You should go for the sure thing, and that’s availing of the discounts that retailers are currently offering.

Lastly, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping events of the year, which means it can get pretty chaotic if you wait for them. In comparison, shipping channels won’t be as congested for Labor Day sales, and stocks won’t be running out so rapidly. If you don’t want to be stressed by long waits and dwindling stocks that often happen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you should take advantage of the discounts during Labor Day. However, this doesn’t mean that you have the luxury of waiting until the last minute before finalizing your purchases. If you don’t want to miss out on the offers that you’re keeping an eye on, you shouldn’t hesitate. Add them to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

