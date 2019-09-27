If you’re in the market for a compact home audio system, check out the new Echo Studio. This 3D smart speaker is designed to rival the high-end Sonos One and Apple HomePod, and is now available for pre-order, along with the other products announced during Amazon’s Device Event. Right now you can save $20 if you bundle this Alexa speaker with the Amazon Smart Plug. Grab this Echo deal today and receive your new smart speaker in time for the holidays.

Bought separately, the Echo Studio 3D smart speaker and the Amazon Smart Plug will cost you a total of $225. Amazon’s bundle offer lets you get both devices for a discounted price of $205. Place your order now to be one of the first Echo Studio owners. For more smart speaker options, check out the other Echo bundle we recently featured.

Upgrade how you listen to your favorite music at home with the all-new Echo Studio 3D smart speaker. It uses a 360-degree driver configuration, which Amazon claims can produce a fully immersive listening experience from just a single speaker. And you can get even more out of this Alexa speaker if you buy two of them to create a stereo pair.

Aside from the usual Echo buttons and the familiar LED ring light, a seven-mic array can also be found at the top of this 3D smart speaker. These mics are used by this Alexa audio system to self-tune its EQ settings. This built-in technology optimizes the sound output of the Studio based on the room it is in.

Of course, these mics on the Echo Studio are also there to listen to voice commands. Just ask Alexa to play your favorite playlist or turn the volume up and down. This Amazon smart speaker also functions as a hub for other Alexa-enabled devices. It allows you to manage paired smart home products with just your voice. This includes any appliance connected to the Amazon Smart Plug that comes with this bundle.

Fill your home with festive music this coming holiday season with the new Echo Studio. This 3D smart speaker is now available for pre-order, and you can even bundle it with the Amazon Smart Plug to slash $20 off their combined prices. Grab this deal to save on two Alexa-enabled devices.

