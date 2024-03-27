 Skip to main content
Samsung’s new Music Frame smart speaker is essentially $100 off

The front panel of the Samsung Music Frame snaps off so you can swap it out with other artwork.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

For a wireless speaker that doubles as an art piece in your bedroom or living room, you should check out the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker. It’s available from Best Buy for $400, and every purchase comes with a $100 gift card that you can use on a future Best Buy purchase. That essentially drops the price of the unique device to a more affordable $300, but you better act fast because we’re not sure how long this offer will remain available. If you can buy the wireless speaker now, you should probably do so.

Why you should buy the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker

The Samsung Music Frame is a wireless speaker that doubles as an old-fashioned picture frame, so you’ll be able to listen to your favorite music while gazing at your photograph or artwork of choice. You have the option of swapping the bezels and the picture whenever you want. Behind the picture are two each of woofers, tweeters, and midrange drivers, which use Samsung’s SpaceFit calibration technology to tune themselves according to the acoustics of the room where the Samsung Music Frame is placed. With its compatibility for Dolby Atmos, you’ll enjoy rich surround sound.

You can pair the Samsung Music Frame to your TV to augment its audio, or you can also use it as a standalone speaker by connecting it to your devices through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa, Samsung’s Bixby, or Google Assistant, which will make it another valuable addition to your arsenal of smart home devices.

If traditional Bluetooth speaker deals no longer excite you, you should turn your attention towards the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker. It’s packed with features and it will add your personality to any room for $400. However, if you purchase it from Best Buy, you’ll get a $100 gift card that you can use towards any of your next purchases from the retailer, so you’re essentially getting the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker for only $300. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to make the purchase within the day.

Usually $500, this 70-inch 4K TV is discounted to $430 at Best Buy
Inisgnia F30 50-inch 4k Smart TV in living room.

The 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, which is already pretty cheap at its sticker price of $500 for its massive size, is currently available from Best Buy for an even more affordable price of $430. If you've been searching for TV deals that will upgrade your home theater setup without breaking the bank, this offer is probably what you've been looking for. You're going to have to hurry in completing your transaction though -- if you take too long, you may miss out on the savings of $70.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV promises lifelike details and vivid colors on its 70-inch screen with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, so you'll be enjoying your favorite shows and movies even more on this massive display. The TV also supports DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio, and HDMI ARC and eARC connectivity for improved connectivity with the latest soundbars and receivers. If you want to feel like you're watching at the cinemas while in the comfort of your own home, you can't go wrong with the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV -- though you'll have to check if you have ample space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.

Read more
Hurry! Best Buy’s deal of the day is $100 off a Sonos Beam soundbar
Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.

Are you thinking of buying from soundbar deals to improve the audio of your home theater setup? Then you should consider going for Best Buy's offer for the Sonos Beam Gen 2, which drops the soundbar's price from $499 to $399. The $100 discount is only available today, and once it's gone, we're not sure when it will return. If you don't want to miss out on the savings, you're going to have to make the purchase right now. It won't be a good idea to wait until the last minute because stocks of the soundbar may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar
Sonos is one of the fixtures in our roundup of the best soundbars, and the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is a small-sized soundbar with excellent audio that supports Dolby Atmos. In addition to the 3D surround sound that it enables, the soundbar also comes with Trueplay tuning technology that adjusts its output depending on the acoustics of the room where it's located, and it's designed to help you better understand dialogue to make it easier to follow the stories of the shows and movies that you'll be watching.

Read more
Forget AirPods: Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are $50 off
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in front of charging case.

If you're looking at true wireless earbuds deals but you want an alternative to Apple's AirPods, check out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. They're available with a $50 discount from Dell -- an unlikely source -- for a lowered price of $249 from $299. If you're interested in this bargain, you're going to have to move fast because stocks may already be running low. Get these wireless earbuds for cheaper than usual by pushing through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are featured in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds alongside the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple AirPods 3. Like Apple's wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer impressive active noise cancellation, which isn't a surprise because Bose pioneered the development of the technology. When activated, ANC will keep you focused on your videos or playlists by blocking all external noise, but you also have the option of turning on Aware Mode to hear what's happening around you without having to take the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds out of your ears.

Read more