For a wireless speaker that doubles as an art piece in your bedroom or living room, you should check out the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker. It’s available from Best Buy for $400, and every purchase comes with a $100 gift card that you can use on a future Best Buy purchase. That essentially drops the price of the unique device to a more affordable $300, but you better act fast because we’re not sure how long this offer will remain available. If you can buy the wireless speaker now, you should probably do so.

Why you should buy the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker

The Samsung Music Frame is a wireless speaker that doubles as an old-fashioned picture frame, so you’ll be able to listen to your favorite music while gazing at your photograph or artwork of choice. You have the option of swapping the bezels and the picture whenever you want. Behind the picture are two each of woofers, tweeters, and midrange drivers, which use Samsung’s SpaceFit calibration technology to tune themselves according to the acoustics of the room where the Samsung Music Frame is placed. With its compatibility for Dolby Atmos, you’ll enjoy rich surround sound.

You can pair the Samsung Music Frame to your TV to augment its audio, or you can also use it as a standalone speaker by connecting it to your devices through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa, Samsung’s Bixby, or Google Assistant, which will make it another valuable addition to your arsenal of smart home devices.

If traditional Bluetooth speaker deals no longer excite you, you should turn your attention towards the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker. It’s packed with features and it will add your personality to any room for $400. However, if you purchase it from Best Buy, you’ll get a $100 gift card that you can use towards any of your next purchases from the retailer, so you’re essentially getting the Samsung Music Frame smart speaker for only $300. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to make the purchase within the day.

Editors' Recommendations