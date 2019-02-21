Amazon slashes price on Ecovacs robot vacuum, today only

Digital Trends
Staying on top of all the house chores can be a pain but robot vacuums are sweeping in to make our lives easier. While Roomba robot vacuums are the most popular in the market, there are plenty of more affordable ones now. If you want to keep your space free of dust, dander, and pet hair the Ecovacs Deebot 901 is being discounted on Amazon, today only.

The  Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum  with smart navigation mapping is normally priced at $500, it is being marked down $200, bringing the price down to just $300. The Ecovacs Deebot is one of the latest robot vacuums from Ecovacs. Some of its advanced smart home features include app controls via smartphone and voice control through Alexa and Google Home. With the app you can also customize a cleaning schedule to track what times you want your place cleaned up and receive status and alerts.

One thing that sets the Ecovacs Deebot 901 apart is that while most robot vacuums follow a random path, the Deebot 901 optimizes cleaning in a back-and-forth pattern to increase cleaning thoroughness. This saves battery life, allowing the device to last up to two hours before it needs to return to its dock to self charge. It comes with one main brush, four side brushes, a power adapter, and a docking station. This handy device also comes with a 1-year warranty.

If you’re ready to ditch the cables and extra chores, get yourself the Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum while supplies last.

The robot vacuum market has all sorts of models and prices. Some robot vacuums make great house tools to clean on tile or wood floors while others have more suction power for pets and carpeting. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on robot vacuums below so you can find one that fits your needs and, most importantly, your budget. And don’t be afraid to shop refurbished products, as they are well-tested and in many cases have never been used before.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more vacuum deals, Roomba deals, and more on our curated best deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

