Not having to manually vacuum a messy floor after coming home from work is now completely possible thanks to robot vacuums. But investing in smart home technology can usually come with a hefty price tag, especially when it comes to robotic appliances. Luckily, floor cleaning robotic vacuums are nothing new, and while there are many on the market, we recommend only the best vacuums. The Ecovacs Deebot N79S is ranked one of our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuums and the latest model is now on sale.

Amazon is discounting the Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum for one day only, and this is the lowest we’ve ever seen it. If you were debating purchasing a robot vacuum, now is your chance to grab the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for just $140. Normally priced at $300 this is a whopping $160 saving. While it’s not the popular iRobot Roomba, it’s the best alternative for those seeking an advanced robot vacuum, with all the essential features including voice control.

This light and low robot vacuum can be synced with Alexa, so cleaning can be as easy as saying, “Hey Alexa, tell Deebot to clean.” One of its best features is that it can auto charge, by finding its way back to its charging home, so you can say goodbye to unnecessary wires. It also comes with a remote that lets you run the Deebot in any direction you like. Using the Wi-Fi Ecovacs app, you can schedule vacuuming from your phone, and have it sweep your floors at 10 a.m. every day, as you please.

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S uses smart motion technology so it won’t be falling down any stairs. It’s at its best when being used for smaller homes, by people who suffer from allergies, or by people who own pets and have a lot of pet fur laying around. This handy robotic friend will tackle all the accumulated pet hair and unwanted dust and dander.

Now is your chance to get a robot vacuum at an affordable price. Now that the holidays are around the corner, if you know someone who could use a helping hand in their housework, gift them this affordable robot vacuum to make their life a little bit easier.

