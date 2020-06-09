Robot vacuum cleaners are on sale often, but you’ll seldom find a 50% price reduction on a top model. If you’re looking for a truly impressive Father’s Day gift, but don’t want to break your budget, check out this one-day sale on the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 Robot Vacuum and Mop. Best Buy has knocked $350 off the $700 list price of this combination robot floor cleaner. So, today only you can buy the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 for $350 but act fast because this deal goes away at 11:59 PM (CT).

If you haven’t considered a robot vacuum that also mops floors, here’s how the Deebot Ozmo 930 works. Floor sensors in the robot detect the type of floor it is cleaning. If you have mopping enabled in the Deebot mobile app, the Ozmo Mopping System activates an electronically controlled water pump to dampen and clean hard floors. The mopping system self-deactivates when it cleans carpeting. Like other Deebot robot vacuums, the 930 increases suction power on carpeting to pull up dust, dirt, and debris, but the water pump doesn’t release any water on your carpets or rugs.

The Deebot Ozmo 930 uses a laser detection system (LDS) with Ecovacs Navi 3.0 technology. LDS creates and saves maps of each room in your home, including the most efficient cleaning pattern for the room. You can also use the app’s unlimited virtual boundaries feature to configure areas where you don’t want the robot to clean, such as pet food dishes. You don’t need virtual boundary tape or markers because you can create the boundaries with your smartphone.

The Deebot Ozmo 930 runs for up to 110 minutes per battery charge, depending on the type of cleaning. When the battery power runs low, the Ecovacs recharge-and-resume feature sends the robot back to its docking station to recharge the battery, after which it returns to the location where it stopped and resumes cleaning.

Additional Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 features include Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice command compatibility for basic functions, including start, stop, and return to dock. Obstacle sensors protect your furniture, and drop detectors prevent the robot from falling down stairs or off ledges. Built-in HEPA filters help keep your home air clean. With the Deebot Ozmo app’s scheduling feature, you can schedule precisely when each room or area in your home is cleaned by the robot, regardless of your presence or absence. Because the Deebot Ozmo 930 connects directly to your home Wi-Fi network, you can check its status and control the cleaner’s operations from any location using the smartphone app.

You’ll need to act fast to catch this deal. If you’re searching for the perfect Father’s Day present, buy now to take advantage of Best Buy’s one-day 50% off sale on the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 Robot Vacuum and Mop. This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

