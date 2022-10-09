This content was produced in partnership with Ecovacs.

Omnipotence. What a word, huh? It means almighty or infinite power, or in this case, unbounded power thanks to a 15-in-1 piece of technology. Yes, you read that correctly: 15 features in one product. The product is ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI, a comprehensive and intelligent auto-cleaning robot. There are so many functions crammed into this little guy, it’s beyond impressive, chief among them auto vacuuming, auto mopping, auto dust-emptying, auto mop-washing, auto water-tank filling, and last but certainly not least, auto hot-air mop drying. It can do all of those things and more without you ever lifting a finger. How crazy is that?

To put it in simpler terms, the DEEBOT X1 OMNI is a smart robot vacuum and mop combo that can empty its dustbin and keep the built-in components clean, intelligently and autonomously. It will thoroughly clean your home for up to 260 minutes at a time — that’s over four hours — and up to 3,875 square feet of living space. Its ridiculous 5,000 pascals of suction power will remove any dirt, debris, or nasties off the floor, while the dual mop system cleans and shines everything after. Smart navigation and fast 3D mapping allow it to safely move around a home without getting stuck, and it’s incredibly accurate during cleaning as well. Ecovacs claims it can map a home 10 times faster than the competition, taking just six minutes to map a 1,100-square-foot home. Of course, we’re just scratching the surface here in terms of what it can do. If you’re intrigued and you’d like to learn more, keep reading! You can also check out the DEEBOT X1 OMNI for yourself below, which is £600 off right now, down to £899 — hurry, that price only lasts for two days during the Prime Day Early Access sale! If you don’t want to wait for Prime, you can use the existing £400 off coupon plus the code X1SAVE200 to shave off another £200, netting a total savings of £600 — it’s yours for £899 with those promotions.

Buy Now

ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI: What are the 15 features?

There’s a lot to sift through, so let’s make this easier and just list them out. Here are the 15 major features and functions that ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI delivers:

Auto dust-emptying Auto mop-washing Auto hot-air mop drying Auto water tank refilling AIVI intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance 5,000 pascals of suction power Dual-mop spinning pressurized mop cleaning OK YIKO voice controls TrueMapping 2.0 DTOF accurate laser navigation Fast 3D mapping 5,200mAh rechargeable battery with 260-minute working time Live monitoring and two-way video calling Privacy protection Separate 4-liter waste and clean water tank Stylish Jacob Jensen design

You may have noticed that one of the coolest features it offers is live monitoring and two-way video calling through the ECOVACS mobile app. What this means is that the X1 OMNI has the camera and necessary sensors embedded within, which can be used to open a live feed and check out your home and the vacuum’s cleaning progress. But also, you can use it like a live security feed to communicate with others in your home, or check up on pets, for example. If you catch your furry companion on the couch, where they’re not supposed to be, you can command them to get down, even if you’re not home.

Admittedly, the cleaning performance is more important, so how does it stack up to other robot vacuums on the market?

The X1 OMNI’s hands-free cleaning potential is off the charts

Usually, cleaning is a time-consuming manual process where you must sweep, vacuum, and mop, and maybe even continue doing so for a while after. But with a robot vacuum, you could say it’s a lot less work. You can sit down and relax while the device does all of the labor. While that’s true of most robot vacuums, the DEEBOT X1 OMNI takes things to a whole new level. It can vacuum, mop, and service itself without you having to do a single thing. If you want to, you can always check in on progress and issue commands using the mobile app, but by no means do you have to. The X1 OMNI will empty its dustbin in the auto-dock when full, and continue cleaning shortly after. It will fill its water tank for the mop by traveling to the dock as well. Even better, it can clean the mop system by removing debris and nasties from the brushes, and then it even dries the mop with hot air. It means the base is effectively a cleaning station, not just a dock or charger. It is an intelligent and comprehensive cleaning system, fully automated for the modern age.

It also eliminates all of the pre-cleaning you’d have to do before comparable vacuums patrol your home. For example, the advanced AI processor and 3D structured light sensors can help it avoid obstacles and other household items, like when your kids forget to put their shoes away. Toys all over the floor? No problem, it will avoid those expertly too. That means less tangling, fewer hangups, and less to fret about, even in low-light or dim conditions. You can trust the X1 OMNI to get the job done, and you don’t have to rush home to make sure it completes its sessions safely.

This thing is packed edge-to-edge with smart features that will transform how you experience modern cleaning, particularly when it comes to smart vacuums and navigating your home. We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet.

It’s discounted during the Prime Early Access sale

Thanks to the Prime Early Access sale, there are quite a few household electronics available at a discount, and ECOVACS X1 OMNI is one of them! For two days, from October 11 to 12, you can grab the X1 OMNI for £600 off, normally £1,499. That brings the final price down to £899 all-in, which is an incredible deal! The problem is that the discounted price is not going to be available for very long, so if you have any interest at all, you’ll want to take advantage ASAP. If you don’t want to wait for Prime, you can use the existing £400 off coupon plus the code X1SAVE200 to shave off another £200, netting a total savings of £600 — it’s yours for £899 with those promotions.

It’s time to automate your house cleaning and let someone else take the reins — in this case ECOVACS’ DEEBOT X1 OMNI, a super-intelligent robot vacuum and mop. This is definitely the most comprehensive, intelligent, and hands-free product you have ever seen, and its performance in all aspects is certainly worth the price. You can even play games with it if you want. Check it out for sure.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations