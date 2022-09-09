It used to be difficult for sports fans to stream games, fights, and other live events online, but the dark ages are over: Today, you have a number of different options for streaming sports, and one of the best streaming services for this purpose is ESPN+. The sports broadcaster launched this premium streaming platform in 2018, and it’s since become the go-to app for streaming UFC events, Major League Baseball, boxing, and much more, along with offering a ton of on-demand sports content in the form of exclusive shows, films, and documentaries. It’s a paid service, though, so it’s only natural that you might want to give an ESPN+ free trial a spin before you commit to paying. Well, keep reading, because we’ve got everything you need to know right here — including several ways you can save and maybe even get ESPN+ for free.

Is there an ESPN+ free trial?

The short answer is there is no ESPN+ free trial as of now. That’s in contrast to most streaming services, which usually either offer a trial period (the 30-day Hulu free trial being one of the best) or a pared-down free streaming plan such as those offered by Sling TV and Peacock. ESPN offered a free trial back in 2018 when it launched its premium streaming platform, but that was sadly short-lived. If you’re looking for a way to try ESPN+ for free (or at least save some money on your subscription), though, then don’t give up just yet — you have some options.

Can you get ESPN+ for free?

Although there’s no ESPN+ free trial, there are often other ways that you can try it free if you shop around. Your best bet is by scoring a deal with a new network service plan (internet or cellular) such as Verizon or AT&T, as these providers often run offers to entice new customers to switch. For example, Verizon is currently giving customers a . The offer is valid for both new and existing customers, and lasts as long as you stay on an eligible Unlimited plan.

There’s another way to get ESPN+ for free, provided you use your imagination a bit. For $14 per month, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and basic Hulu (you can also get rid of ads on Disney+ and Hulu for an additional $6 per month). Together, those cost $25 per month, but since the Disney Bundle saves you $11 on their combined price, you’re basically getting ESPN+ for free. Note that the price of Disney+ is set to go up later this year, and with ESPN’s recent price increase, we imagine the cost of the Disney Bundle may go up soon as well. Nonetheless, it’s still a great value even if the monthly fee goes up a little in the future.

Are there any ESPN+ deals?

If you’re set on signing up for ESPN+ and are looking to save some money, there are several ways to do it. As of now, ESPN+ costs $10 per month or $100 per year following a recent price increase; the annual subscription is obviously the better value as it basically gives you two months for free. However, we already mentioned another way to save that offers an even better ESPN+ deal in our opinion, and that’s the Disney Bundle. Since it saves you $11 per month on the combined price of three different streaming platforms, you’re effectively getting ESPN+ for free. Unfortunately, there’s no Disney Bundle or Disney Plus free trial, but the package is such a good value that it’s hard to complain about that too much.

UFC fans are particularly well-positioned to score a deal on ESPN+, or at least a discount on the next UFC pay-per-view. ESPN and the UFC share a tight relationship, and as of 2022, the only way to livestream UFC PPV events online in the U.S. is through ESPN+. That means you’ll need to hand over the cash for both an ESPN+ membership and your pay-per-view ticket to watch numbered UFC events live. However, if you don’t have ESPN+ yet, then you can get a one-time bundle deal available only to new subscribers. This gets you a one-year ESPN+ membership along with the upcoming UFC PPV package for $125. They would normally cost $175 separately ($100 for ESPN+ and $75 for each UFC pay-per-view), so that saves you $50. You can only redeem this offer once, however.

