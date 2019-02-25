Share

We’re lucky enough to live in a time when robot vacuums exist. It’s amazing what a daily sweep can do to your living space and all it takes is a touch of a button. With the growing popularity of Roombas, there are now plenty of robot vacuums in the market that deliver the same suction power for significantly less. For today only Amazon is slashing the prices off the Eufy Robovac 30 and the Eufy Robovac 35C. This price cut will make you want to start thinking of clever names for your handy robot vacuum. Grab one today and get rid of all that accumulated dust, dander, or pet hair hiding behind your couch.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30

The Robovac 30 is a self-charging robot vacuum that can run for up to 100 minutes at the loudness, or quietness, of an operating microwave. This vacuum comes with boundary strips that is picked up by the robot vacuum sensors so that you can set specific areas that you want cleaned. It’s perfect for cleaning hard floors and carpeting, and can climb over ledges to clean up any mess. Plus its super slim design is built to fit in all those hard-to-reach areas. Its BoostIQ technology automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed. This RoboVac also comes with a remote control, 2 AAA batteries, charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes, five cable ties, a welcome guide, and 12-month worry-free warranty.

Normally priced at $270 it is discounted to only $180 today. That’s a sweet 33-percent discount for a quality robot vacuum.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C

The Robovac 35 is able to connect to your Wi-Fi, and with the EufyHome app you can control it through your smartphone. This robot vacuum can be voice controlled through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also comes with boundary strips so that you can have only the areas you want cleaned. Its Boost IQ technology provides that extra suction power automatically when needed, and it’s perfect for hard floors and medium pile carpet. And it also delivers 100 minutes of running power with just one charge. When it runs out of battery it self-charges so there’s very little effort on your part. It comes with a remote control, 2 AAA batteries, charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes, five cable ties, a welcome guide, and a 12-month worry-free warranty.

Normally priced at $300, it is marked down to just $225.

More robot vacuum deals

The robot vacuum market has all sorts of models and prices to fit your home and budget. Some robot vacuums make great house tools to clean on tile or wood floors while others have more suction power for pets and heavy carpeting. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on robot vacuums below so you can find one that fits your needs.

