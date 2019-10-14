Amazon slashes the price of the Fitbit Charge 2 fitness tracker down to $117

The release of the near-perfect Apple Watch Series 5 has cemented the company’s standing as the best in the smartwatch industry. When it comes to fitness trackers, however, Fitbit is tough to beat. Whether you’re trying out the brand for the first time or looking for a feature-rich activity tracker without breaking the bank, check out this deal we found for the Fitbit Charge 2. Amazon has the large black variant on sale right now, slashing its price from $150 down to $117.

One reason Fitbit is the top brand in the fitness band market is its commitment to constantly improving its bands by tossing in smartwatch features and streamlining the design. The Fitbit Charge 2 is a solid testament to that commitment, offering a solid combination of style, connectivity functions, and activity tracking – all at a great price.

BUY NOW

The Fitbit Charge 2 is the third fitness tracker in its series. From an aesthetic point of view, it looks more like the Alta model than its predecessors. Its leather band uses a buckle clasp for a firm and customizable fit and can be swapped out if you want to change things up a bit. It’s very comfortable as well — to the point where you’ll often forget you’re wearing it.

A full-fledged fitness tracker, the Charge 2 is the perfect companion when it comes to getting and staying fit, analyzing your performance, and keeping tabs on your general well-being. Its all-day activity tracking encompasses the monitoring of steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, and active minutes, coupled with the PursePulse which automatically and continuously performs heart rate tracking without the need for a chest strap. Auto sleep tracking and personalized guided breathing sessions (based on your heart rate) are also available.

Although it does not have a built-in GPS, the Fitbit Charge 2 can connect to your phone’s GPS to accurately track your running stats. It also comes with a dedicated Cardio Fitness function which helps you get a better understanding of your fitness level so you can see how you can improve. What’s more, there’s the SmartTrack feature that automatically recognizes exercises – such as running and biking – and records them in the Fitbit app.

With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, stats are seamlessly synced throughout iOS, Android, and Windows devices. It can also display notifications on calls, text messages, your calendar, and more. In terms of battery, Fitbit claims it can last for up to five days with minimal to average use.

The Fitbit Charge 2 may be overshadowed by the Charge 3, but it remains a reliable fitness tracker with a solid set of features under its belt. Kickstart a more active lifestyle and improve your performance by taking advantage of Amazon’s deal. Get the large, black variant today for only $117.

Looking for Fitbit alternatives? Visit our curated deals page for exciting discounts on wearables and other premium tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations