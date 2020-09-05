Amazon discounts Fitbit Charge 4 and Fitbit Versa 2 for Labor Day

When staying home is almost synonymous with keeping safe, we are all challenged to get creative and come up with new ways to pass our time. Plus, with some places like gyms at limited capacity, it might be smarter to just get healthy and fit at home. If you’re worried about not having a personal trainer to keep you in check, you can pretty much leave it to a handy fitness tracker to do the trick. Fitbit is one of the most popular brands you’d come across and now is your chance to snag either the Fitbit Charge 4 or the Fitbit Versa 2 at discounted prices with Amazon’s Labor Day sales.

Fitbit Charge 4 — $130, was $150

The Fitbit Charge 4 has everything you’ll ever need in a fitness tracker which is why it comes as no surprise that our editor is vouching for it with a near-perfect 4 out of 5 rating in our review. It can certainly do the basics such as count calories, steps, and sleep. What is new is that the Charge 4 now features a built-in GPS that allows you to keep tabs on your pace and distance during an outdoor activity as much as it can show you the intensity of each of your workouts and changes in your heart rate on the map. You’ll know you’ve reached your target heart rate zone when you feel a buzz on your wrist, thanks to the integrated Active Zone minutes.

Working out with the Fitbit Charge 4 means that you can always switch up your routine. It has over 20 goal-based exercise modes including swimming as it is waterproof up to 50 meters. To get you into the groove of getting fit, you can sync and play your favorite songs from Spotify and control it right on your wrist. Luckily, it won’t just wear off with a multi-day battery that can last up to seven days depending on use.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $180, was $200

Those looking for a fitness tracker and a smartwatch in one may not need to look any further from what the Fitbit Versa 2 can already offer in a sleek and compact package. Our review even notes that it is an in-depth sleep tracker with a tremendous battery life that can last up to three days. Its design may not look far from its predecessor but it actually has a larger display that you can opt to always leave on so that everything you need to know is just a glance away, be it your heart rate, calories burned, steps, floors climbed, or active minutes.

The Versa 2 is also worthy of being the snazzy new thing on your wrist since it has now become smarter with Alexa. You can also store and play more than 300 songs on your wrist when subscribed to Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, or the like. Paying with a wave is now possible too with Fitbit Pay and this time you can also download hundreds of your favorite apps.

