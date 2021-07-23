Summer provides countless opportunities to catch up on your health and fitness regimen, or start a new one, and one of the best ways to get going is with these Fitbit deals. Right now, at Best Buy, they are practically giving away Fitbit smart watches: you can save $30 on a Fitbit Charge 4, save $30 on a Fitbit Versa 3, and save $70 on a Fitbit Sense. These incredible offers can not only save you money, they can help upgrade your fitness and help monitor your health. Save huge, and increase your wellness potential by a factor of fun, right now at Best Buy.

Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker — $100, was $130

An all-around solid fitness tracker for only $100, this device has GPS built in. With clean, subtle design, and a 1-inch monochrome OLED display, the Fitbit Charge 4 also features a haptic button on its side for ease of use. It applies GPS to track endless fitness activities like running, biking, outdoor workouts, as well as treadmill, HIIT workouts, circuit training, spinning, weight workouts, and even golf. It will track swimmers’ laps, but also stay water-resistant up to 50 meters. And the GPS helps in other ways, too, giving info on distance, pace, speed, heart rate, and more. At the same time, the Fitbit Charge takes on smartwatch duties, like displaying notifications from your smartphone. It also allows you to pay with just a tap using Fitbit Pay. And, as the name suggests, the battery is built to last; your Fitbit Charge 4 can have juice for an entire week on a single charge.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch — $200, was $230

The Fitbit Versa 3 not only keeps track of your workout and its intensity, it’s got Alexa built-in, making all your check-ins, scheduling, and news updates touchless. Fitbit has all the standard (and not-so-standard) fitness tracking, with GPS for running and cycling and more, but this smartwatch also looks to your health. It uses special PurePulse 2.0 technology to keep pace with your heart rate, and you can know your blood oxygen level at a quick glance. Another key advantage is that this smartwatch can often sub for your smartphone. You can use then built-in Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in to check news reports, set alarms, or monitor your smart-home devices, touch-free. You can listen to your favorite podcasts or music while on-the-go, and play with apps like Spotify mid-workout. And of course, the excellent Bluetooth allows you to take calls hand-free.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch — $230, was $300

When Digital Trends looked at the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense, we gave top marks to the more expensive Sense because of its health features, especially the Sense’s ability to monitor electrodermal activity (EDA), ECG, and skin temperature. This is a smartwatch ultimately geared toward helping you monitor and maintain your health. While the Fitbit Sense can track many activities that your average fitness tracker or smartwatch can, there are few other smartwatches that can accurately measure things like skin temperature, ECG, and EDA, helping you scan your stress levels, and stay relaxed, rested, and productive. At the same time, you’ll also love the built-in voice assistant, which allows you to use Google Assistant or Alexa to get news and weather, set reminders, or coordinate with your smart home. If you have your phone with you, you can also make calls from your wrist, which can be hugely helpful for those of us with busy schedules.

