Fitbit Versa 2 is $150 at Amazon for 4th of July — save $50

Keen to get fit this summer? Right now, you can buy the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch for only $150 at Amazon. It’s the ideal way to hold yourself accountable when it comes to working out, plus it looks great. Normally priced at $200, it’s enjoying a $50 price cut thanks to Amazon’s 4th of July sales.

Fitbit has consistently made great fitness trackers over the years and the Fitbit Versa 2 continues in that trend while adding some useful smartwatch-esque features. The smartwatch has a sizable display and always-on feature so you can always take a quick glance at all the key information you need to know. The Fitbit Versa 2 certainly offers plenty of useful information, too. It tracks every step you take each day, how many calories you’ve burned, as well as your heart rate 24/7.

Dive further into the gadget and you’ll also find details on your hourly activity range, active minutes, and how many floors you’ve climbed on any given day. It’s perfect for ensuring you know exactly how active your lifestyle is. It even tracks your sleep, giving you a daily sleep score to help you understand how well you’ve slept, and how much of that was light, deep, or REM sleep.

Want even more from the smartwatch? No sweat. The Fitbit Versa 2 also has Alexa built into it so you can talk to it and get all kinds of information like news, sports scores, and weather updates, and it can set timers and alarms and even control your smart home devices. All from your wrist? Yes — it’s super useful.

There’s also support for popular apps like Spotify so you can easily play over 300 songs on your wrist, saving you the need to carry extra devices. You’ll also receive a wide range of notifications, including for calls, texts, and calendar updates.

With a 6-day battery life, you won’t have to worry about recharging your Fitbit Versa 2 too often either.

Stylishly understated, the Fitbit Versa 2 fits into your lifestyle perfectly. Ordinarily priced at $200, it’s only $150 right now as part of Amazon’s 4th of July sales. We can’t see this deal lasting for long given the 25% price cut so if you’re keen to get fitter, this is the time to snap one up.

