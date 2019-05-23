Share

Smart home security systems are surging in popularity, with homeowners taking safety and security more seriously than ever. Arlo is among our favorite options for smart security cameras, with a top-notch product lineup. For Arlo enthusiasts, Best Buy is offering a sweet smart home starter pack(link), with a Sengled LED A19 smart bulb kit (a $70 value), included for free with every purchase of $200 on Arlo items. Securing your home is smart, but securing free swag is even smarter, so head to Best Buy now to get in on this lights/camera action.

Light bulbs are some of the latest products to get smart, and Sengled has led the way as innovators in the space. Thanks to this exclusive offer from Best Buy, the normally-$70 Sengled A19 smart LED multicolor bulb starter kit can be yours for the price of $0.00, and all it takes is $200 spent on Arlo security items. Offering an astonishing 16 million colors and whites to choose from, the Sengled Smart LED bulbs will light up your life in ways you never envisioned. Smart settings automatically save your last color choice, so no need to worry about remembering which one of the 16 million you used last. Ambiance has never been so easy to achieve.

To really set your Sengled Smart LED bulbs alight, connect the included Sengled Smart Hub to your Wi-Fi network and unlock an array of additional options. Remotely set your lights on a schedule, dim or brighten them, or simply turn them on and off using the Sengled Home App., and connect your Sengled to any compatible Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device to unlock voice control commands. The Sengled Smart Hub supports up to 64 energy-efficient Sengled Smart LED bulbs, allowing you to extend your smart lighting across your whole home.

While smart LED bulbs may not be your first choice for smart home accessories, it’s tough to turn down a free lunch (or free smart light set). Arlo smart security products are some of the best in the business, and spending $200 on a superlative system in order to score some of Sengled’s Smart LED bulbs for free sounds like a pretty smart move to us.

