Demon’s Souls, the godfather of Elden Ring, is on sale today

Since its launch, Elden Ring has seen some mind-boggling success and is one of the biggest game launches in a while. In fact, even Digital Trends has jumped on the hype train with our beginners guide for Elden Ring and our favorite settings for squeezing out the best Elden Ring performance. If you’re new to developer FromSoftware’s Souls games and want to experience where the whole thing started, then grab Demon’s Souls, the namesake and originator of the entire series of games, including Dark Souls. The recent remake for the PlayStation 5 can be had for a discounted price at Amazon at just $47, a $23 discount on the normal $70 price and one of the better PS5 game deals you’re going to come across today.

One of the best parts of experiencing a remake is that you don’t have to deal with the bugs and performance issues of the original platform — in this case, the PlayStation 3 — on top of the much better graphics! Remade from the ground up, Demon’s Souls lets players experience the fear and horror of the original Souls game as they trek across Boletaria, a land ravaged by undead monsters that are all too happy to murder you wherever you stand.

Much like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls is all about patience and timing and just being able to grind out and understand the moves of the enemies and bosses, whether it’s using magic or a sword (or usually both). Of course, you can also get help from others, as there’s an online mode that allows you to bring in friends to fight your deadly foes. Alternatively, players can invade other players’ worlds and challenge them to PvP combat, or fend off other players who come into your world to make it all the more difficult.

If you love the Souls games, then Demon’s Souls is the game to pick up, especially as Amazon has a $23 discount to bring the price down to $47. Of course, if you don’t have a PS5 or want something else to break up the Elden Ring gameplay, we have some other great PlayStation deals and gaming deals for you to check out.

