Spring is a popular time for deals and discounts on stuff like outdoor gear and things for the home, but GameStop is offering something just for the gamers out there. If you’ve been waiting for a spring sale to get your game on and save some cash, you’re in luck: Through Saturday, April 20, GameStop is slashing prices on a ton of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo games and hardware.
Below, we’ve smoked out the best deals from the GameStop sale on Xbox One consoles and games, from console bundles to top-rated triple-A titles (including some recent releases) that can be yours for cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere right now. This is only one large handful of the many games, consoles, accessories, and trade-in offers available, so be sure to check out the rest of the GameStop spring sale offerings right here.
Xbox One Console Bundle Deals
Hardware is the most costly part of the gaming hobby (at least initially), so deals on consoles – especially more expensive 4K-capable gaming machines like the Xbox One X – are always welcome. This spring sale features a number of bundle deals that give you a new Xbox One console along with a free game or two, and for the duration of the event, GameStop is also throwing in a free $50 gift card with your console purchase:
- Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle: This $400 Xbox One X bundle is a great way to try out Fallout 76, as you’re essentially getting the game for free (with a $50 gift card to boot). This bundle is available with either a black or white Xbox One X console, too, and is arguably the best console deal of the sale.
- Xbox One Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 bundles: If you’ve been looking forward to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, then check out one of these bundles: The Xbox One S bundle is $300 while the Xbox One X bundle can be yours for $500, both saving you $50.
- Xbox One S PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds bundle: PUBG is a hugely popular competitor to other battle royal games like Fornite, and this $300 Xbox One S bundle gives you the game and a $50 gift card for free.
- Xbox One S Battlefield V Deluxe Edition bundle: Battlefield V didn’t quite manage to reach the success of its predecessor, but if you’ve been wanting to try it out, this $300 Xbox One S bundle – which comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game – is a great way to do it.
- Xbox One NBA 2K19 bundles: NBA 2K19 just dropped, and these bundles, which include a $300 Xbox One S and $500 Xbox One X along with a copy of the new game, are perfect for die-hard fans looking to score a new console and save some money.
- Xbox One S Minecraft bundles: Minecraft remains as popular as ever and the Xbox is a great machine for it. The Minecraft Creator and ocean-themed Aquatics Xbox One S 1TB console bundles – both $300 – offer the perfect way to dive into this addictive game if you haven’t already.
Xbox One Game Deals
The big highlight of the GameStop spring sale are the game deals, and there are a ton of them. These Xbox One titles run the gamut from recent releases to some modern classics, so whether you’re looking to save some cash on a newer game or want to grab an older one that you’ve been meaning to play but never got around to, here’s a basketful of our favorite picks from the GameStop spring sale:
- Resident Evil 2, a fantastic remake of Capcom’s survival horror-classic, is discounted to $40 ($20 off).
- Red Dead Redemption 2 is also on sale for $40, the lowest price we’ve seen yet for Rockstar’s ambitious open-world sequel title. The Ultimate Edition is also on sale for $70.
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is on sale for $10 off, bringing this new release down to $50.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, a surprising gem in this long-running series, is on sale for $40 after a $20 discount.
- Madden NFL 19 rings in at just $25, down $15 from its regular $40 price.
- Metro Exodus is the latest entry in Deep Silver’s excellent post-apocalyptic shooter series, and it’s on sale for $40.
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition includes the core game and its DLC packs, giving you a boatload of content – and it’s only $30 bucks (half off).
- Grand Theft Auto V has been out for years now yet is still selling like crazy, so now’s the perfect time to grab the complete Premium Online Edition for just $20.
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is one of the best open-world games of all time, and can be yours right now for a super cheap $20.
- Dark Souls Remastered contains all three Dark Souls games, and for only $20, it’s an absolute steal.
