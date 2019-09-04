Save $161 with Amazon’s deal on the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire smartwatch

When it comes to multisport GPS watches, no one does it better than Garmin. The company has been consistent in producing top-of-the-line fitness-focused wearables, with the Fenix 5 series leading the pack. Amazon is running a number of sweet deals on multiple Garmin Fenix 5 variants right now, including the 47mm black sapphire model. Originally $600, a cool 27% discount slashes its price down to $439.

The Fenix 5 Sapphire is the smaller sibling of the Fenix 5X. As the “sapphire” moniker suggests, this Garmin smartwatch features a sapphire lens which makes it far less susceptible to scratches and breakage. It also sports a stainless-steel bezel and buttons plus a reinforced housing for extra durability. Water-resistant for up to 100 meters and outfitted with a bunch of outdoor sensors, the Fenix 5 is an ideal companion for fitness and adventure junkies.

Built for accurate monitoring of form and performance, it’s no surprise that the Fenix 5 comes packed with sophisticated training and fitness metrics. For starters, it has Training Status and Training Effect features which let you see the benefits and efficacy of your workouts. Your running speed, heart rate variability, and volume of oxygen consumed per minute can also be tracked via the VO2 max estimator. Other features include the elevate wrist heart rate technology, step counter, and sleep monitor.

Garmin also tossed in a bunch of advanced running dynamics and physiological metrics to help improve your overall running performance. These include lactate threshold, stride length, and performance condition. What’s more, there are special feature sets available to track other activities such as swimming, skiing, golf, and paddle sports.

Just like most smartwatches, connecting it to your iOS or Android phone will enable smart notifications. It also connects to the Wi-Fi so you can upload your activity stats to the Garmin Connect online fitness community. In terms of battery, Garmin claims it can provide solid power ranging from 24 hours to two weeks depending on the mode of usage.

The Garmin Fenix 5 is one of the more expensive smartwatches on the market, but its robust set of features and durability make it a worthwhile investment especially for athletes and activity-loving individuals. The 47mm black sapphire version is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of $439.

