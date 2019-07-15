Share



We’ve covered deals on the Garmin Forerunner 235 on Amazon and elsewhere quite frequently, but Amazon’s Prime Day deal by far beats any other price we’ve seen for this smartwatch, either new or used.

Normally a $330 smartwatch, Amazon is currently running a sale which brings the price down to $250 — which is what you’ll see when you first navigate to the deal. But if you click the “View Offer” button on the right-hand side of the page, you’ll see that this watch is only $140n during Prime Day.

At this price, especially if you’re into fitness, it would be silly not to pick this watch up. While it isn’t filled with apps like your Android or Apple Watch will be, this particular watch is fitness-focused; just what you’d expect from an outdoor tech brand like Garmin. Yes, the watch might be about four years old now, but as the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Its activity tracking functionality is arguably best in class, and built-in GPS will accurately track your distance traveled without an issue. As you might have guessed from the name, this watch is geared toward runners, and you can track distance, time, and pace. The watch can also provide audio cues to keep you up to date on your pace, and while there aren’t apps, the Forerunner 235 does connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to display important notifications on your wrist.

The watch has solid all-day battery life — Garmin says it should last about 11 hours without the need for a recharge. All in all, it’s a great entry-level fitness smartwatch.

If the Forerunner 235 is too basic for you, we recommend some other smartwatches as great alternatives, all of which are on sale for Prime Day. If you’d like to stay with Garmin, consider the Fenix 5 Sapphire, on sale for $400 — which has much better GPS and heart rate tracking, and a heavy-duty sapphire glass watch face. The Samsung Gear Sport is also on sale for just $207, while the Amazfit Bip — a surprisingly capable fitness tracking watch for its price — is on sale for just $65.

Also be sure to check out the $169 Prime Day Deal on the Apple Watch Series 3, another record-breaking low price on a great smartwatch. Looking for more Prime Day deals? Be sure to check out our deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.