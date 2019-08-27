Amazon cuts 18% off the Garmin Forerunner 645 price tag for Labor Day

Garmin is known for making excellent wearable fitness devices, and its lineup of GPS running watches is no exception. Ahead of Labor Day sales, Amazon is Amazon is discounting the standard model of the Garmin Forerunner 645. Normally $400, a nice 18% off lets you score one for as low as $327. Whether you’re a casual runner or a budding marathon athlete looking for a quality watch to track your stats, you better not miss out on this deal.

The Forerunner 645 comes with a bunch of tools that can help you put on an exceptional show every time you lace up your shoes. It’s also equipped with other fitness metrics and is capable of displaying notifications, making it an all-in-one smartwatch geared for everyday use.

Looking to track the effectiveness of your current training plan? The Forerunner 645 has a performance-monitoring tool called Training Status which automatically evaluates your recent exercise history to let you know if your training is productive, peaking, or overreaching. It basically tells you how your training is so you can improve your ability to push the limits. The watch can also measure crucial running metrics that can be used to analyze your performance. Stats like ground contact time, cadence, and stride length are recorded, which can help you understand your form and bring your best on race day.

This watch also carries other feature sets available for various workouts and activities. You can wear it in the pool to track your distance, pace, and stroke count, or use the built-in activity profiles for cycling, paddle sports, and strength training. Housed in a chemically strengthened glass, the watch is safe to use in all kinds of weather.

Stay connected even on the run. Once paired with a smartphone, you can receive and respond to text messages and get notified of social media updates and emails on your wrist. Everything is easy to read even in direct sunlight, all thanks to its Chroma Display. In terms of battery, Garmin estimates it to last for seven days in smartwatch mode and 12 hours in GPS mode.

Refine your running performance with the Garmin Forerunner 645. You can order the standard black variant for $329 and the sandstone variant for $327 on Amazon.

