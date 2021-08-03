The Apple Watch is one of the most renowned wearables on the market, but there are so many other smartwatches worth checking out. Just sort through some of the awesome Garmin Watch deals, and you’ll see right away there are quite a few options to choose from. If you want a more rounded watch — pun intended — you can certainly find that, too!

Amazon has dropped a discount on Garmin’s Forerunner 935 Smartwatch with GPS, slashing over $200 off the list price. You can grab it for $300 with free shipping and delivery, right now, but hurry, there aren’t many units left in stock.

Back in 2017, in our Garmin Forerunner 935 Review, Lee Crane said that Garmin “makes the best fitness watch we’ve ever tested.” At the time, it offered everything you could ever want out of a smartwatch. Does that still hold up today? Absolutely, and especially for the price that Amazon is offering the smartwatch at right now. It syncs with Garmin’s excellent Connect app with community features for fitness tracking as well. You can change out watch faces, install other apps or widgets, and see in-depth reports of your health and activity stats.

The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a fitness and health enthusiast’s watch through and through. It’s compact, perfect for use in the field, and water-resistant up to 5ATMs. It also delivers smart notifications on your wrist, has strong vibration alerts, and will monitor your heart rate 24/7, which is still hard to find in some watches. GPS built-in means you can track your runs, bike circuits, or movements even without a smartphone. You also get a compass, barometer, altimeter, and a bevy of additional sensors to track various sports and activities. Physical buttons allow you to interact with the watch, and make it easy to navigate the software.

Normally $500, but now $200 off, Amazon is offering the Garmin Forerunner for $300 with free shipping and delivery. That is a crazy deal, but it won’t last long because there’s only so much stock available. Grab one while you can!

