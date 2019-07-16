Digital Trends
Amazon hacks up to 44% off on Garmin GPS Navigators for Prime Day

Jufer Cooper
Amazon’s two-day Prime Day shopping event is in it’s last stretch, but there are tons of great finds dropping left and right including a lot of tech deals. Even for commuters and truckers, there is a sure deal that they will likely find suits them. To help with your daily drive, Amazon dropped the price of a couple of Garmin GPS Navigation devices by up to 44% this Prime Day. We’ve also curated additional automotive Prime Day deals.

GARMIN DRIVE 50 USA LM GPS NAVIGATOR SYSTEM – 43% OFF

garmin gps navigators amazon prime day price hack drive 50 usa lm navigator system

You’ll be able to enjoy a much safer drive with the Garmin Drive 50 GPS Navigator. This device will alert you in specific situations to increase your awareness of road conditions. You will receive warnings for upcoming sharp curves, nearby red light, speed changes, railroad crossings, and more. It also informs you if you are driving the wrong way on a one-way street and if you are nearby school zones.

For extended drives including out-of-town excursions, a fatigue warning will recommend break times and will search out potential rest areas after long hours of driving. It also offers a free USA lifetime map service and dedicated navigation display that shows your current street, current speed, speed limit, and your estimated arrival time. These features will greatly simplify traveling to complex destinations like airports and malls.

You can now get the Garmin Drive 50 USA LM GPS Navigator System at a discounted price of only $85. Order through July 16 and save $65 from its original price of $150.

GARMIN DRIVESMART 61 NA LMT-S GPS NAVIGATOR SYSTEM – 44% OFF

garmin gps navigators amazon prime day price hack drivesmart 61 na lmt s lifestyle

In addition to the features described above, the Garmin DriveSmart 61 GPS Navigator has detailed maps of North America with free lifetime updates. The device includes real-time services like live traffic and live parking updates via an associated smartphone app, allowing users to become aware of places to avoid. It also has built-in Wi-Fi for easy map and software updates.

This Garmin DriveSmart 61 GPS Navigator has a bright 6.95-inch capacitive, edge-to-edge touch display with a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels for a clearer view of the map. It also allows you to stay connected to your smartphone as it has hands-free calling feature via Bluetooth, voice-activated navigation, and smart notification functions. This navigator will help you reduce the amount of time you waste stuck in heavy traffic.

Normally sells at $250, the Garmin DriveSmart 61 NA LMT-S GPS Navigator is now on sale for an awesome price of $140. Get it now while you still can and save $110 this Prime Day.

