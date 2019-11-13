The Galaxy is ready for the taking when you wear a Garmin Legacy Series Darth Vader Special Edition smartwatch. The Sith-inspired watch has a 45mm case, a leather and black silicon band, a slate bezel, and red and black design elements that include Vader’s TIE fighter.

While you work on your galaxy takeover strategy, the Darth Vader smartwatch will support you with fitness and wellness-tracking tools, smart notifications, music storage, and the Garmin Pay contactless payment system.

Buy Now

The watch’s fiber-reinforced polymer case has a polymer rear cover and a stainless steel bezel. The 1.3-inch diameter lens is Corning Gorilla Glass 3, so it should take a beating while you travel the galaxy in search of errant Jedi, princesses, rebels, and various miscreants. Garmin states the watch is appropriate for wrists from 5.3 inches to 7.9 inches in circumference.

The 260 x 260-pixel touchscreen color display is sunlight-visible transflective MIP (memory-in-pixel), so you should be able to track your progress, read alerts, and see the time in any lighting conditions short of a leap to hyperspace.

Weighing in at 50.5 grams (1.8 ounces), the watch is water-rated at five atmospheres. The battery lasts up to eight days in smartwatch mode only, 18 hours in GPS mode, and six hours in GPS mode with music.

The Garmin smartwatch’s encyclopedic list of features and functions runs the gamut of connectivity, communications, activity tracking, training, and smart features. Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, the Darth Vader watch also connects via Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi.

The sensor count alone is amazing when you consider how little the watch weighs: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, a wrist heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, and a pulse oximeter sensor. In addition to activity, movement, step, sleep tracking, and workout monitoring, the watch has feature sets for running, golf, cycling, swimming, and more.

The Darth Vader special edition is one of Garmin’s smartwatch Legacy Series and Legacy Hero Series that also includes special editions for Rey, Captain Marvel, and First Avenger.

The $400 Darth Vader Special Edition smartwatch comes with a black silicone band, charging and data cable, and documentation. If the urge to conquer is unremitting or if you want a Star Wars-themed smartwatch for a family member or yourself, Garmin’s Darth Vader Special Edition is a competent and functional tool with a unique theme.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations