With early sales kicking off, Walmart Black Friday deals are looking particularly tempting right now. After all, who can resist enjoying Black Friday prices while beating the sales rush? One great offer is being able to buy a Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89. Normally priced at $229, you save $140 while still gaining all the benefits of a Windows-based laptop for a price that even Chromebooks don’t always drop to. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, let’s take a more involved look at it.

Why you should buy the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Gateway isn’t one of the best laptop brands available right now, but it knows how to be cheap. In the case of the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory plus 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s basic stuff but it’s enough to power Windows 11 in S Mode giving you some much-needed flexibility over-relying on ChromeOS.

It looks pretty good, too. Its 11.6-inch display keeps things small and lightweight with a resolution of 1366 x 768 sufficing. A precise touchpad makes it a breeze to navigate what you’re doing, while up to 8.5 hours of battery life means it’ll last the working day. A 1MP front-facing camera proves useful for any video calls, while there’s also a built-in microphone, mini HDMI port, microSD slot and two USB 3.0 ports, too. While the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook might keep things fairly simple so it won’t compete with the best laptops, it tackles all the key areas.

We particularly love the size of it, being as ultra slim as the name suggests, with a choice of color schemes, too. It’s going to look good in your dorm or a coffee shop, all without breaking the bank in the slightest.

Normally priced at $229, the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to only $89 right now as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on this week. It’s already in strong demand so if you’re on a super tight budget, you may want to hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out.

