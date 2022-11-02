 Skip to main content
You won’t believe how cheap this 13-inch laptop is at Walmart

Albert Bassili
By
A blue Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook.

Gateway has recently made a few waves in the budget laptop space with its notebook lineup, which is not only cheap and works great as student laptop deals but also has some relatively good specs under the hood. If you want something on the smaller side, then Gateway’s 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook might pique your interest, especially since you can grab it for just $129 from Walmart, down $170 from the $299 it usually retails at.

Why you should buy the Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

What’s interesting with this entry into the Notebook series is that Gateway has it running a smartphone CPU — more specifically, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850, which is a powerful CPU for smartphones, For a lower-end laptop, it’s not too bad. At the least, it can run Windows 10, and Gateway even throws in a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, so it adds some value to the whole deal, not to mention that it comes in this stylish blueish-teal color. Of course, it is slightly on the smaller side with a 13.3-inch HD screen, but at least the typing experience is good, even with the smaller arrow and enter keys, and you get a big touchpad to work with, which is a big positive, although it might be worth picking up one of these wireless mouse deals for convenience.

Other specs include 4GB of RAM, which is a bit on the lower end as we’d ideally like to see a minimum of 8GB, but it will get you by. The 128GB internal storage similarly isn’t too bad, although we’d likely be reaching for one of these external hard drive deals to help it out a little. With the best use-case scenario, you’ll get around eight hours of battery life, and the 2.86-pound weight means it’s easy to carry around. There are some nice convenience features, such as a microSD card slot that can read up to 512GB, USB-A and USB-C slots, a webcam for video meetings, and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Gateway Ultra Slim notebook is a great little laptop if you want something on a budget but with the staying power of a good battery and the ability to handle most productivity software. The deal from Walmart bringing it down to $129 sweetens the deal, as does the year membership of Microsoft 365 Personal, although if you want a few more options, there are some great Chromebook deals at the same price range. On the other hand, if you want a Windows device with a bit more oomph, these laptop deals might interest you.

