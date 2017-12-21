Tired of slow internet? Check to see if you can get Fios in your area

Of all the first world problems, bad internet could be the most frustrating. How many times have you watched in anguish as your favorite shows and movies slow down at the most dramatic scene? Slow internet can easily leave you feeling powerless, shaking your fist at the Wi-Fi gods for the misfortune they’ve brought down upon you. No one deserves to go through such an ordeal, and Fios is offering low prices on high-speed internet to help free you from the shackles of slow broadband internet.

If you want to get Fios internet on its fiber-optic network, the first thing you’ll need to do is check availability online. The Verizon Fios network is available in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and many other key metro areas in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

You can get 100 percent fiber-optic stand-alone Internet to your home for just $39.99 per month, (plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees), for one year to help with less buffering. This online offer is for new residential customers only. What you get access to at this low price is rather impressive.

Get Fios Download Speeds: Enjoy 100 Mbps download speeds.

Get Fios Upload Speeds: Easily upload videos, images, and more with 100 Mbps of blazing upload speeds.

Bonus–up to a $500 bill Credit: Switching is easy thanks to up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee with your existing cable provider*.

Professional installation: No more frustrating setup attempts. When you get Fios, a highly trained Verizon technician will arrive as planned and get you set up, ensure your devices are connected to your new Wi-Fi, & walk you through your new services.

With this offer, you’ll get the low price of $39.99 for one year without being locked into an annual contract. If you want more than just internet, get a Fios Gigabit Connection bundle with speeds up to 940/880 Mbps along with Custom TV, phone, SHOWTIME®, and Multi-Room DVR Enhanced service for $79.99 a month for two years with a two-year agreement plus taxes, equipment charges and other fees. This offer is only available when you order online, and Verizon will waive the standard $99.99 setup charge when you do. To get Fios, you can quickly check availability online to see if it’s available in your area.

Beyond those perks, you will also get Fios top ranking customer satisfaction. In fact, J.D. Power awarded Verizon Fios “Highest Ranked by Customers, Residential Internet Service Satisfaction in the East, Five Years in a Row.”**

You can install the My Fios app to get the most convenient support possible. With app-based assistance, you can get Fios service issues solved right from your compatible smartphone, much like a virtual house call. You also get talk and chat support online 24/7, so you can speak to an actual person to work through any issues you may be having.

If you want fast upload and download speeds, making the switch to Fios is basically a no-brainer. The large bandwidth provides internet service you can count on, perfect if you work at home or simply want less lag on your favorite streams. Verizon’s proprietary wireless router is the Fios Quantum Gateway, with dual-band Wi-Fi and a dual core processor to enable your devices to run at their maximum Wi-Fi speed.

Jump into the world of ultra-fast speeds now with these Verizon Fios online offers. Be sure take advantage of them now because they are only available for a limited time.

* Must provide documentation and maintain Verizon service for 90 days

** Verizon received the highest numerical score among 6 companies in the East in the J.D. Power 2013-2016 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study. 2016 study based on 24,203 total responses, measuring the opinions of customers with their internet service provider, surveyed November 2015- July 2016. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

