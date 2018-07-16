Walmart slashes Google Home prices for Prime Day

Share

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to find great deals on Echo devices, but if you only use Google for all of your smart home needs, those savings aren’t all that helpful. Fortunately, Walmart is offering steep discounts on Google Home products to stay competitive. Whether you’re looking for a Google Home Mini or the classic Google Home, now is an excellent time to buy. From now until July 17, you can reap the benefits of this ongoing smart home war between Amazon and Google, though the majority of the savings will still be on Amazon this Prime Day. Below is a quick rundown of all of the Google devices on sale right now.

The Google Home Mini would normally cost you $49, but this Walmart sale drops the price by $15. If you are already set up with a Google Home or Google Home Max as your primary hub, then these cute little devices are a great way to expand your growing smart home. The Mini can still work as your primary smart hub, but being the smallest Google Home device available, it doesn’t pack quite the same punch as the more expensive models.

You can pick up the Google Home Mini for just $34 from Walmart through July 17.

If you’re looking for something with a little extra juice, then the Google Home is exactly what you need. It’s normally priced at $129, but a nice little $30 discount drops the price down to just $99. The Google Home has been fairly well received since it’s debut. The only negative thing we had to say about it in our review was that Amazon’s Alexa was integrated into more products than Google when it first came out, though that initial gap in coverage has been closing rapidly.

You can pick up the Google Home for just $99 from Walmart after a $30. This deal will end on July 17, so you better hurry.

Whether you have an Echo, Google Home, or Apple HomePod, you’re still going to occasionally want to cast things from your phone to your TV. A Chromecast is a device that lets you do just that. You can stream Netflix, YouTube, HBO, and a ton of other services from your phone or computer to your TV screen. Though if you want to watch Amazon Video with your Google Chromecast, it’s a bit more complicated than that.

You can pick up a Google Chromecast device for $25 from Walmart after a $10 discount.

The Google Home and Google Home Mini are both great smart home devices, but if you’re looking for the ultimate, you have to take things to the Max — Google Home Max that is. Though it isn’t on sale on its own, if you bundle two together, you can save $150 on your purchase. The price tag might be a little intimidating, but if you’re already thinking about buying a couple of these high-powered smart home hubs, this is an excellent deal.

You can take advantage of this great deal from Walmart for a limited time.

