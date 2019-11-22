Walmart discounts Google Home smart speakers ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday offers a great opportunity for consumers to save money on smart home devices — smart speakers included. We’re still days away before the event’s official kickoff, but Walmart is already pumping us up with cool deals on Google Home smart speakers.

All Google Home devices are equipped with the same Google Assistant inside. It’s like having a personal Google which can answer trivia-like questions, tell you the weather, give you traffic information, respond to smart home control commands, and so much more. Each variant also has a voice recognition function called Voice Match. This feature enables the speaker to distinguish voices and give out personalized responses.

There’s really no reason to opt for one over the other in terms of artificial intelligence capabilities. When choosing which Google Home smart speaker is perfect for you, it all boils down to your personal preference in style, size, and sound quality.

Google Home Mini

The Mini is the smallest and most affordable among Google’s lineup of Home smart speakers. It’s the direct competitor of Amazon’s Echo Dot but is better in the aspect of artificial intelligence. Its orb-themed profile looks and feels warm, with a top cloaked in coarse fabric and a bottom half that’s coated in a grippy silicone. This makes the mini resistant to sliding and fingerprints.

For a dinky, compact speaker, the Google Home Mini sounds surprisingly good. No, it’s not meant to be hi-fi device, but it’s capable of producing full and loud audio especially with a bit of expert tuning. It also doesn’t have an audio output but can pair seamlessly with devices through Bluetooth.

All color variants of the Google Home Mini are available on Walmart for only $25 instead of the usual $49. You can even save more if you order the two-pack bundle, which is currently sold for $45 or more than 50% off its usual $98 price tag.

Google Home — $79, was $129

The Google Home lies in between the compact Home Mini and the full-on speaker Home Max. Its minimal aesthetic is combined with practical details that make it easy and fun to use. The inclined top acts as a touch-capacitive panel which lets you play and pause music, change the volume with a tap, or activate the assistant. Four multicolored lights twist and whirl as an indication that the task has been set in motion.

A smart speaker first, the Google Home makes a solid audio device as well. Its internal speaker is capable of delivering big, rich sound ideal for listening to music, podcasts, and radio. It can also double as a Wi-Fi speaker, all thanks to its built-in Google Cast capabilities.

Striking the balance between smart functionalities and entertainment, the Google Home is definitely an ideal entryway into the smart home ecosystem. It will normally set you back $129, but Walmart’s deal brings its price down to just $79. That’s a cool savings of $50.

Google Home Max — $299, was $399

As the moniker suggests, the Google Home Max is the largest in the Home lineup of smart speakers. It’s a massive speaker meant to rival the Apple HomePod, but with Google Assistant integration. It has a bulky profile wrapped in acoustically transparent fabric like the one found on the Mini. It can’t serve as a wireless soundbar for your TV, but its Bluetooth 4.2, as well as USB Type C and auxiliary ports, make it easy for you to hook it up with other devices so you can play your favorite tracks.

As a full-on speaker, the Home Max certainly knows how to rock out a party. With support for multiple audio formats and high-performance streaming, it’s capable of filling up a room with tunes all while maintaining an incredibly clear sound with heart-pounding bass. Google even kicked things up a notch and tossed in Smart Sound technology that can automatically optimize the audio based on the room the speaker’s in. This means the Max can hear you across the room even when it’s playing your music.

If you’re in the market for a powerful speaker with smarts tossed in, the Google Home Max is a solid option. You can get it now on Walmart for only $299, $100 below its standard $399 price tag.

