Share

American software giant Google has made its move for greener pastures with the release of its very own flagship of smartphones. The world may be divided into iOS and Android users, but we can all agree that the Google Pixel 3 is one of the best smartphones released in 2018. If you’re an Android fan looking for an upgrade, then consider yourself lucky as Amazon reduced the $799 list price of a factory unlocked Google Pixel 3 by 38%. If $499 doesn’t cut it for you, you could qualify for another $50 discount with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card, making it one of the best smartphone deals you’ll find today.

Since this smartphone is factory unlocked, this Google Pixel 3 would work with any carrier of your choice with the plan that suits your lifestyle. Also, its sale price of $499 may be a lot less than the actual price you’re willing to pay to lease your device on a monthly basis. For international travelers, a factory unlocked phone may come as an advantage as it makes it easier to simply buy a prepaid SIM and avoid expensive roaming charges.

The Pixel 3 proves that there is more underneath the surface. It may not look as visually appealing, since most smartphones nowadays aim for a bezel-less screen but it does have the ideal size and weight dialed down. It has a 5.5-inch OLED screen with a 2,260 x 1,080 resolution that makes the Pixel 3’s display sharp, well-saturated, and more natural.

Knowing that it was Google who actually put forth Android’s operating system, it comes as no surprise that the Pixel 3 will give you the purest Android experience. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM may seem average but our DT team has reviewed the Pixel 3 and reports it as a slick and responsive smartphone. Should 64GB of storage be insufficient, you can upload all your photos and videos to Google Photos for free.

Take pixel-perfect pictures even in the lowest light conditions with Google’s machine learning A.I. and modes to enhance your pictures. The rear camera boasts a single lens with 12.2 megapixels while two 8-megapixel front-facing cameras are geared to take awesome selfies at wide angles.

More than functional, Google has made time to include thoughtful features like Call Screening. Your Google Assistant will not only reserve a table, buy tickets, or check the weather for you, it will also screen your calls, provide real-time transcription to gauge whether or not it’s genuine, and block it if it’s a spam call. Moreover, Google Lens allows you to simply search almost everything you see.

The Pixel 4 is in the works which means Google’s Pixel 3 will eventually get phased out. Being a software titan first, and phone manufacturer second, Google does not have the same support for legacy devices so now is as good a time as ever to snag the Google Pixel 3 along with its 38% price cut on Amazon.

Looking for more smartphone bargains? Check out what we have on iPhones, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.