Deals

Amazon’s Google Pixel 3 discount is the best unlocked smartphone deal today

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018

American software giant Google has made its move for greener pastures with the release of its very own flagship of smartphones. The world may be divided into iOS and Android users, but we can all agree that the Google Pixel 3 is one of the best smartphones released in 2018. If you’re an Android fan looking for an upgrade, then consider yourself lucky as Amazon reduced the $799 list price of a factory unlocked Google Pixel 3 by 38%. If $499 doesn’t cut it for you, you could qualify for another $50 discount with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card, making it one of the best smartphone deals you’ll find today.

Since this smartphone is factory unlocked, this Google Pixel 3 would work with any carrier of your choice with the plan that suits your lifestyle. Also, its sale price of $499 may be a lot less than the actual price you’re willing to pay to lease your device on a monthly basis. For international travelers, a factory unlocked phone may come as an advantage as it makes it easier to simply buy a prepaid SIM and avoid expensive roaming charges.

The Pixel 3 proves that there is more underneath the surface. It may not look as visually appealing, since most smartphones nowadays aim for a bezel-less screen but it does have the ideal size and weight dialed down. It has a 5.5-inch OLED screen with a 2,260 x 1,080 resolution that makes the Pixel 3’s display sharp, well-saturated, and more natural.

Knowing that it was Google who actually put forth Android’s operating system, it comes as no surprise that the Pixel 3 will give you the purest Android experience. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM may seem average but our DT team has reviewed the Pixel 3 and reports it as a slick and responsive smartphone. Should 64GB of storage be insufficient, you can upload all your photos and videos to Google Photos for free.

Take pixel-perfect pictures even in the lowest light conditions with Google’s machine learning A.I. and modes to enhance your pictures. The rear camera boasts a single lens with 12.2 megapixels while two 8-megapixel front-facing cameras are geared to take awesome selfies at wide angles.

More than functional, Google has made time to include thoughtful features like Call Screening. Your Google Assistant will not only reserve a table, buy tickets, or check the weather for you, it will also screen your calls, provide real-time transcription to gauge whether or not it’s genuine, and block it if it’s a spam call. Moreover, Google Lens allows you to simply search almost everything you see.

The Pixel 4 is in the works which means Google’s Pixel 3 will eventually get phased out. Being a software titan first, and phone manufacturer second, Google does not have the same support for legacy devices so now is as good a time as ever to snag the Google Pixel 3 along with its 38% price cut on Amazon.

Looking for more smartphone bargains? Check out what we have on iPhones, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to use Google Assistant, plus all the 'OK, Google' commands you need to know
Up Next

The Acer Swift 3 budget laptop gets a big $180 in Amazon deal
google pixelbook review full offset
Deals

Snag Google’s Pixelbook for $359 less on Amazon before heading back to school

Google's Pixelbook, a premium laptop/tablet Chromebook, has a sublime design, boasts full Android app support, is surprisingly fast, and its battery can last the entire day. You can get it for $359 off on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL tips and tricks
Deals

Amazon slashes $100 off the great Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone

Although released back in late 2017 and superseded by the Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 2 XL is still a solid phone that's worth recommending. It is astonishingly fast, has excellent cameras, and is gorgeously designed.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
google pixel 3a and xl vs 3 right front
Android

Amazon cuts $300 off the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, beating Prime Day deals

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL 64 GB were last on sale for Prime Day, with both marked down 29% from their regular retail prices. Amazon just beat Prime Day prices with an even better deal, knocking up to 37% off the prices of these phones.
Posted By Ed Oswald
acer chromebooks amazon back to school deals chromebook r 11
Deals

Back-to-school deals: Amazon drops up to $101 off these Acer Chromebooks

Amazon drops the price of Acer Chromebooks by up to $100 to heighten your productivity. These include the Chromebook R 11 (23% off), the Chromebook 15 C2AE (19% off), and the Chromebook 15 P39B (25% off).
Posted By Jufer Cooper
lenovo moto g6 news head
Deals

Amazon makes the Moto G6 even more affordable with a 42% price cut

The Moto G series is the midrange market's gamechanger. Catch the Motorolla Moto G6 at its most affordable price yet with Amazon's 42% price cut. This sale brings its standard list price of $240 down to $140.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Michael Kors Access Sofie press feature
Deals

Get the uber-chic Michael Kors Access Sofie smartwatch for $178 off from Amazon

Michael Kors is known for making ready-to-wear clothes for the sophisticated woman. His company has branched out into making wearables, including the uber-chic Michael Kors Access Sofie smartwatch, which you can get for $217 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
petcube play deal from walmart and amazon
Deals

The Petcube Play pet camera with laser toy is down to $100

Interact with your fur babies wherever you are with the Petcube Play smart pet camera with interactive laser toy. It is available for the highly discounted price of $100 on Amazon and Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
walmart offers sweet deals on owlet smart sock 2 baby monitor mobicam hdx hd wifi monitoring camera with digital pan tilt zoo
Deals

Looking for a baby camera? Walmart cuts 26% off this smart Wi-Fi baby monitor

Parents of infants get anxious when they leave their little one to go do something in another room. Thankfully, you can now monitor your infant with the Mobicam HDX smart baby monitoring camera, on sale for $44 on Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day philips hue 2 pack premium smart light starter kit 1
Deals

Best Buy discounts $40 off on the Philips Hue Starter Kit with Light Switch

Bring a splash of color and automation into your home with the three-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit with Lightswitch. Get this smart lighting pack at the discounted price of $150 on Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
marc jacobs riley hybrid smartwatch amazon
Deals

Amazon drops 43% off on the Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid smartwatch

Amazon has just slashed the $175 price tag on the Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch by 43%. For $100, you'll be able to explore an awesome timepiece without having to break the bank.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
delonghi ec685 dedica deluxe amazon dea
Deals

Amazon slashes $100 off this DeLonghi espresso, cappuccino, and latte machine

DeLonghi has a history of crafting quality coffee brewers and espresso makers, and the EC685 Dedica Deluxe is an excellent example. Amazon has this model on sale right now, making it available for as low as $250.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony Alpha a6000 front left
Deals

Need a compact camera for travel? The Sony Alpha a6000 is $200 off on Amazon

For a small unit, the Sony Alpha a6000 sure is packed with a robust set of photo and video technologies that can match the traditional DLSRs. You can order the two-lens bundle today on Amazon at the discounted price of $798.
Posted By Erica Katherina