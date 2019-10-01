Google Pixel aficionados are hyped about the release of the Google Pixel 4, which is to be unveiled later this October. This is a much-awaited addition on Google’s Pixel lineup, and lots of rumors are already coming out with regards to the features that the smartphone will put in the table. While many are excited about this new and upcoming device, there are still lots of fans who are eager to get their hands on its current versions — the Google Pixel 3 models. If you are one of them, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for as Best Buy is giving up to 44% off or as much as $350 discount on these Google Pixel 3 series. We’ve listed here the best smartphone deals available to help you decide which one will suit you best.

Google Pixel 3a 64GB Unlocked Smartphone – 25% Off

If you’re on a budget but still want to get the most out of Google’s flagship smartphones, then the Google Pixel 3a is for you. It flaunts a 5.6-inch OLED panel display with 2,220 x 1,080 resolution, which delivers sharp images even in broad daylight. It also holds the same camera that the Pixel 3 has, so you are sure to have a photo quality that offers great bang for the buck.

Another upside for the Pixel 3a is its 3,700mAh battery size. We’ve tested it by playing a 1080p YouTube video on maximum brightness over our Wi-Fi connection, and it clocks an impressive 9 hours and 12 minutes before running out. You can snatch the Google Pixel 3a now for only $300 instead of $400, and save a cool $100 at Best Buy.

Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked Smartphone – 44% Off

Comparable to Apple’s iPhone XS in terms of size, the Google Pixel 3 owns a 5.5-inch OLED display with 2,160 x 1,080 resolution, which is just a touch smaller than the Pixel 3a. Google also has improved a lot when it comes to the display compared to last year’s version of Google Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2, since the new models are now pixel perfect.

Running in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, joined with a 4GB of RAM, the Pixel 3 will surely process the most demanding apps with ease. It is fused with the smarts of Google assistant, which is very useful for the camera and other important functions of the phone. Originally priced at $800, Best Buy is giving away a whopping $350 discount, so you can get it now for only $450.

