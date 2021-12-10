You’re probably not expecting to see the recently released Google Pixel 6 when you’re looking for phone deals, but Best Buy is already offering a discount for Google’s latest smartphone, and you can get it in time for Christmas if you finalize your purchase now. The retailer is selling the unlocked version of the smartphone with 128GB capacity with a $50 discount, which brings the price of the Google Pixel 6 down to $549 from its original price of $599.

The Google Pixel 6, unveiled and released in October, is the cheaper version of the flagship Google Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s Digital Trends’ choice for the best value smartphone among the best smartphones of 2021. The Google Pixel 6 shares the stunning design, new hardware, long-lasting battery, and excellent camera of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, but at almost half the cost. The 6.4-inch display features a 2400 x 1800 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and switching between apps, plus an always-on screen option. The smartphone is powered by Google Tensor, the first processor designed by Google, with 8GB of RAM for quick performance in terms of launching apps and loading pages.

Capture life’s best moments with the Google Pixel 6’s 50-megapixel, f/1.85 aperture camera and 12MP wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field of view, in addition to an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone’s Adaptive Battery promises up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge, even when you’re on a 5G network, as it learns your favorite apps so it won’t waste power on those that you rarely use. The Google Pixel 6 comes with Android 12 pre-installed, and since it’s a Pixel smartphone, it’s first in line for any Android updates that Google will roll out.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro may be the brand’s flagship smartphone, but you shouldn’t overlook the similarly dependable and feature-packed Google Pixel 6. You can purchase the unlocked, 128GB version of the smartphone from Best Buy for just $549, after a $50 discount to its original price of $599. To get the device before the holidays, ahead of the congested shipping channels that will delay deliveries, you should finalize your purchase as soon as you can. Click that Buy Now button for the Google Pixel 6 immediately.

