Staples is practically giving away Google Pixel Buds right now

It’s always a good plan to have some great earbuds at your disposal so you can enjoy your favorite music or podcasts while on the move without having to resort to a speaker. Right now, you can snap up the Google Pixel Buds at Staples for just $129. That’s a big savings of $50 on the usual price working out at 27% off. If you’re looking to enjoy music for less, this is a great time to buy these earbuds with savings not often this great during the summer. You’ll need to be quick though. We’re expecting stock to be pretty limited when they’re this low and you don’t want to miss out.

The Google Pixel Buds improve the design and sound of the original model of Google Pixel Buds and we were pretty impressed at how stylish they looked, how many useful features they offered, and how simple they were to set up. While you’re missing out on noise cancellation technology, these are still amongst the best earbuds out there for the price.

The earbuds offer up to five hours of playtime without missing a beat with a wireless charging case that extends that to up to 24 hours before you need to find a power source. That’s not bad going at all for the price and will suit you throughout your daily commute. They’re comfy too thanks to being designed well to fit into your ears neatly without any discomfort or aggravation. Controls are a simple matter of tapping and swiping so they take seconds to figure out meaning you can spend more time enjoying your music rather than struggling with awkward controls.

Simply put, the Google Pixel Buds are all about convenience and right now, they’re convenient for your bank balance too. Ordinarily priced at $179, you can grab a pair of earbuds for just $129 at Staples saving you $50 on the usual deal. This is the ideal time to upgrade your listening wear for less.

More headphone deals

Of course, if you’re not fully convinced by the Google Pixel Buds, either because you want to spend more or less, there are plenty of other great headphone deals out there for you to check out. There’s sure to be something that’s perfect for your budget and needs.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations