GoPro Hero 8 is $50 off in Best Buy’s rival Prime Day sale

Getting ready for your next outdoor adventure? Then this year’s Prime Day Deals have you covered, and Amazon isn’t the only game in town; there are some great Best Buy Prime Day Deals too. Today you can get an outstanding GoPro Hero 8 Prime Day Deal for only $250 — .

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 8

The GoPro Hero 8 placed on a wooden surface.

Each year, GoPro has been raising the bar with its action cameras, and just when we thought the Hero 7 had reached the pinnacle of the lineup, the camera maker changed the game entirely with the Hero 8 — a significant redesign that added an integrated mount and ushered in a whole new line of accessories. This makes it one of the best action cameras available.

The Hero 7 and Hero 8 are both best-in-class action cameras, but the Hero 8 also takes things up a notch with the kind of improvements to video stabilization that are crucial in an action cam. After all, whether you’re running or extreme mountain biking, you want your recordings to be as smooth as possible. This HyperSmooth 2.0 technology will make it easy to record professional-quality videos of all your outdoor adventures, no matter what they are.

With this GoPro Hero 8 Prime Day Deal, you’ll also get stunning recordings since it can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second (fps) that’s ready to go straight to YouTube. Plus, the cool TimeWarp 2.0 mode can automatically create time-lapse videos with stabilized motion, letting you speed through long hikes while shifting back into real time to focus on the most important moments of your journey.

On top of that, you get the usual features you’d expect from a premium camera, including face, smile, blink, and scene detection, so you can easily pick your very best shots. There’s also HDR, tone mapping, and noise reduction for still photos, plus a LiveBurst mode that will give you a 1.5-second clip of a still shot, similar to Apple’s Live Photos. There are also GPS and motion sensors for adding location, altitude, and speed data to your recordings, which you can also livestream to YouTube or Facebook to chronicle your adventures on the go. If you’ve been itching to vlog your journeys, then this GoPro Hero 8 Prime Day Deal is the perfect opportunity to get started.

