Save up to $430 on awesome tech with these Groupon deals

Everyone loves to save. With bills and expenses taking up the bulk of most paychecks, it is often difficult for many of us to afford modern technological marvels. So, in an effort to help put some of our favorite tech in the hands of anyone who wants it, we’ve rounded up the best Groupon deals that won’t blow your budget.
Tech Deals
- Refurbished Apple iPad 3 32GB Wi-Fi Unlocked Tablet: Apple is still the most popular brand in the tablet industry, maintaining the lead in overall sales. This Groupon bundle comes with a tempered glass cover, earbuds, a USB charger and sync cable, and a carrying case. Pick one up for just $230 after a steep $430 discount.
- Gears of War 4 with Wireless Xbox One Controller: Grab this popular title along with a brand-new wireless controller for your Xbox. Get this Groupon bundle for just $65 after a sweet $40 discount.
- Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7: With the Galaxy S8 in high demand, now is the perfect time to buy last year’s model for a much lower price. Pick up a refurbished Galaxy S7 for a low $300 after a $300 discount.
- Fitness Tracker Watch with Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitor: Track your steps, blood pressure, and sleep quality with this wearable. This watch pairs easily with your smartphone to help keep you active. Grab one today for just $37 after a whopping $103 discount.
- Emerald Fixed, Tilt, or Full-Motion Wall Mounts: Looking to mount that glorious TV on your wall once and for all? Pick up whatever wall mount you need for prices as low as $9 after up to $61 in discounts.
- Aduro Aqua Sound Bluetooth Shower Speaker: Get your music right where you need it the most — the shower. Pick up your very own Bluetooth shower speaker for just $10 after a solid $60 discount.
- Aduro Extreme Boost 20,000 mAh Portable Battery: Need a little extra charge while you’re on the go? With this portable battery, you can charge up to four USB devices at once. Snag one of our favorite Groupon deals for just $28 after a $62 discount.
- Merkury Innovations 4-Port Charging Station: Need an awesome hub for all of your devices? This charging station lets you organize and charge up to four devices at the same time. Grab one today for a low $18 after a $32 discount.
