 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch 4K TV is mind-bogglingly cheap — under $400

Albert Bassili
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

If you’re not familiar with Hisense, it’s a company that specializes in making budget TVs packed with features, although in the last few years, it’s shoehorned itself into the higher-end segment. Luckily, there are a lot of great Walmart TV deals, and you can grab one of the 65-inch model of the R6 Series 4K TV, one of the better Hisense lineups, directly from Walmart for just $398 — a nice $100 discount from the usual $498 price.

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV

As you’d expect from a modern TV that tries to set itself in the more luxurious bracket, the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV comes with a 4K resolution, although it doesn’t just end there. It can also upscale to 4K so that you can watch your favorite content in a higher resolution, although, admittedly, results vary depending on the original media and its resolution. Even so, it does have a few other tricks up its sleeve, such as Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, both high-end HDR standards that allow you to watch your content with some genuinely excellent contrast, even though the brightness does suffer slightly. As for those who are into gaming, the R6 has a gaming mode that decreases input lag below 16ms, which won’t make you competitive in CS:GO, but is still good enough for most gaming. Sadly, it doesn’t have a 120Hz refresh rate, but it does have Motion Rate 120, which helps smooth out frames and re-create the effect.

Beyond that, the R6 is built on the Roku TV platform, so you get all the features of a big-brand smart TV, and you can even control the whole thing from the remote, although there isn’t a microphone to make things a bit more convenient. If that weren’t enough, it also has Google Assistant integration, so you can always control it that way if you prefer. We also want to mention the DTS Studio Sound, and while it’s worth looking at our TV speaker buying guide, the speakers on the TV will suffice until you get an external set.

Overall, the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Smart TV sits in a very good spot as a mid-range TV, with a few great features and an even better price, especially with the discount from Walmart, bringing it down to $398 from $498. That said, you can always look at a few other TV deals to see if anything else piques your interest.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday TV deals for 2022
Grab a 48-inch OLED TV for only $570 with this Amazon deal
LG A1 OLED 4K HDR TV screen displaying imagery of a colorful desert.
Save $200 on this 32-inch Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.
Hurry! Grab a 58-inch 4K TV for only $300 with this Walmart deal
Hisense 58-Inch R6 Series 4K Roku TV.
Google Pixel 7 Pro has already gotten its first price cut
Google Pixel 7 Pro standing up on a bench.
Incredible discount lands on Amazon Echo Show 10 — save $80
Amazon Echo Show 10 angled on desk.
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Best Buy Black Friday: This Roomba robot vacuum is $400 off
irobot slashes 150 off i7 best roomba robot vacuum that empties itself 2
It still isn’t cheap but this 3070 Ti gaming laptop just got cheaper
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro, are $50 off today
Googlel Pixel Buds Pro Lifestyle Image.
This Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $699 at Walmart
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals 2021
This tool could be everything you need to navigate the stock market today
navigate the market with motley fools stock advisor fool lifestyle family