If you’re not familiar with Hisense, it’s a company that specializes in making budget TVs packed with features, although in the last few years, it’s shoehorned itself into the higher-end segment. Luckily, there are a lot of great Walmart TV deals, and you can grab one of the 65-inch model of the R6 Series 4K TV, one of the better Hisense lineups, directly from Walmart for just $398 — a nice $100 discount from the usual $498 price.

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV

As you’d expect from a modern TV that tries to set itself in the more luxurious bracket, the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV comes with a 4K resolution, although it doesn’t just end there. It can also upscale to 4K so that you can watch your favorite content in a higher resolution, although, admittedly, results vary depending on the original media and its resolution. Even so, it does have a few other tricks up its sleeve, such as Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, both high-end HDR standards that allow you to watch your content with some genuinely excellent contrast, even though the brightness does suffer slightly. As for those who are into gaming, the R6 has a gaming mode that decreases input lag below 16ms, which won’t make you competitive in CS:GO, but is still good enough for most gaming. Sadly, it doesn’t have a 120Hz refresh rate, but it does have Motion Rate 120, which helps smooth out frames and re-create the effect.

Beyond that, the R6 is built on the Roku TV platform, so you get all the features of a big-brand smart TV, and you can even control the whole thing from the remote, although there isn’t a microphone to make things a bit more convenient. If that weren’t enough, it also has Google Assistant integration, so you can always control it that way if you prefer. We also want to mention the DTS Studio Sound, and while it’s worth looking at our TV speaker buying guide, the speakers on the TV will suffice until you get an external set.

Overall, the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K Smart TV sits in a very good spot as a mid-range TV, with a few great features and an even better price, especially with the discount from Walmart, bringing it down to $398 from $498. That said, you can always look at a few other TV deals to see if anything else piques your interest.

