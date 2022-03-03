Walmart has fantastic 65-inch TV deals under $500 today

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home theater recently, you’ve probably been eyeing some of the bigger, 65-inch screens for your setup but have been somewhat put off by the high cost. Well, luckily, Walmart has your back with some great 65-inch TV deals. Featuring brands such as Hisense to LG, these deals include up to $350 worth of discounts to be had if you’re quick enough!

Hisense 65-Inch Roku TV R6 Series — $448, was $498

Our first screen on the block is this 65-inch TV from Hisense that has a 4K resolution and two sets of HDR protocols: HDR 10 and Dolby Vision HDR, so you already have some of the best on the market. In addition to that, there’s Motion Rate 120, a technology that tries to smoothen frames and achieve a similar feel to a native 120Hz refresh rate, so it’s suitable for action films, sports, and even games. Speaking of the latter, there’s also a gaming mode that lowers the input lag, which helps avoid delay with a controller, making this TV from Hisense an all-around great TV.

TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series — $448, was $800

This 65-inch screen from TCL has a few similarities to the Hisense one, although with a few other additions. While it is also a 4K screen that supports HDR, it also has an ARC HDMI port, which is great if you want to pair the TV with a soundbar deal and lessen the number of cables. It also has great connectivity in the form of dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and an Ethernet port in case you don’t want to deal with streaming over a wireless connection. You’ll also be happy to note that it has easy-to-use voice control, so you don’t have to use the buttons on the remote or pull out your phone, and combined with the massive discount, this is probably one of the best 4K TV deals you’re going to find today.

LG 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV — $498, was $598

While not as significant a savings as the previous screen, this LG is an excellent screen overall and a great 65-inch TV deal if you’re looking for one. While this is a 4K resolution screen with a quad-core processor to make images and videos look crisper, it sadly lacks any HDR, although that’s not necessarily a deal-breaker. Much like the Hisense, it has its version of frame smoothening called TruMotion 120, and combined with LG’s low-input-lag mode, it’s also a good screen for gamers.

Of course, if none of these screens do it for you, then check out some of our other Walmart TV deals for something that may fit you a bit better.

