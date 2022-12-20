Image your annual Christmas Day Elf rewatch, but it’s on a gorgeous new 4K TV. With one of the best TV deals, you can enjoy everything from Christmas rom-coms to family flicks on a 58-inch screen, for less. The Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV is now just $298 at Walmart, saving $40 off the regular $338 price. Hurry though — this deal is flying off the shelves faster than you can say “Elf on a shelf” so you’ll need to snap it up quick if you want to take it home in time for the holidays. If you buy it today, you can get it delivered before Christmas.

Why you should buy the Hisense R6 Series 4KTV

The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV has a 58-inch 4K UHD screen, which means the latest movies and games look stunning thanks to more than 8.3 million pixels and a powerful full-array LED backlight for a sharper, more colorful picture. You’ll feel like you’re at the movies with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for astounding realism, while DTS Studio Sound provides immersive audio, so you feel part of the action.

This TV packs an array of extras too, with Google Assistant and Alexa on hand to recommend and help you find content. Just control your assistant of choice with your voice, the included remote, the Roku mobile app, or your compatible smart home device. Speaking of, Roku TV OS lets you enjoy all your favorite streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and more, so you can watch a whole host of paid and free shows, movies, news, and sports.

Gamers aren’t left out here either, with Motion Rate 120 image processing tech ensuring fast-paced sports, action movies, and games are smooth and lag-free. There’s even a dedicated Game Mode to reduce input lag when playing action-packed multiplayer games on your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S using a controller.

Take home this 58-inch Hisense R6 series 4K TV in time for the holidays for less with this epic deal. Grab it now for just $298, saving $40 off the usual $338 price. The whole family can enjoy this deal, but hurry, as it’s going… going… soon to be gone! Add it to your basket and check out today to ensure you don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations