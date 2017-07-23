Furnish your new digs with these eight awesome home appliance deals

Whether you’re moving into a new house or apartment or your decades-old appliances are starting to show their age, summer deals and sales provide the perfect opportunity to score some new stuff to furnish your home. There are a handful of hot sales going on right now, so we’ve gone ahead and picked out eight of the best home appliance deals — including a couple Wi-Fi-enabled smart home devices for you techies out there — that offer deep discounts of up to $250.

Frigidaire 18-cubic-foot refrigerator Frigidaire is a brand that has been around for a century, so it’s only fitting that one of its refrigerators would kick off our list of home appliance deals. Your grand-parents likely kept their food cold with one of these, and although there is an ocean of high-end “smart” fridges out there today (many of which will set you back thousands of dollars), sometimes you just can’t beat a classic. This Frigidaire features the timeless top-freezer refrigerator design and offers 18 cubic feet of interior space. Three internal shelves and three door shelves provide tons of room for food, drinks, and condiments, while two crisper drawers ward off humidity to keep your fruit and veggies fresh. Home Depot now has this Frigidaire on sale for $478 including free delivery right to your home, giving you a 24 percent discount of $151 for a limited time and saving you some cash on shipping. Home Depot

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Shark Ninja makes a load of awesome blenders to cover just about any need imaginable, but its Mega Kitchen System takes things even further. This all-in-one bundle serves as a conventional blender, food processor, dough-beater, smoothie maker, and more with its versatile modular design. A 1,500-watt motor drives stainless steel Ninja Blades to effortlessly slice through soft ingredients as well as hard objects like ice. Three manual speeds as well as single-serve and pulse settings give you complete control over your food prep, depending on the task at hand. The Mega Kitchen System includes a large mixing bowl, a traditional blender pitcher, and two lidded bottles, which are perfect for single-serve drinks such as smoothies and protein shakes. You can currently score the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System for $160 from Walmart and enjoy a solid discount of $40. Walmart

Hamilton Beach toaster oven Another versatile must-have tool for your home kitchen is the time-tested toaster oven. This classic tool has been a home staple for decades and should need little introduction, and it’s the perfect tool for cooking hot meals in small homes like apartments or dorm rooms. Unlike a microwave, a toaster oven cooks via convection for more even cooking. This makes it ideal for preparing things like meat, bread, pizza, and other meals where a microwave won’t cut it. The Hamilton Beach toaster oven can hold six slices of bread laid flat or a personal 9-inch pizza, and while it’s countertop-friendly, it’s still large enough on the inside to cook a whole chicken (try doing that in a microwave). This handy little oven won’t lighten your wallet too much, either, at just $30 from Walmart after a savings of $20. Walmart

Kenmore 24-inch built-in dishwasher Nobody likes doing the dishes and a good dishwasher like the Kenmore 13093 can make life a little easier. Your old dishwasher probably uses the standard lower spray arm that hits dishes from only one direction, but this 24-inch unit adds some modern touches to the traditional design with its proprietary PowerWave spray arm that blasts dirty dishes from all directions so no stubborn food gets left behind. The built-in Sanitize setting even takes care of the stuff you can’t see, eliminating 99.9 percent of bacteria so that your dishes and silverware are free of germs. Despite its cleaning power, the machine runs at a reasonably quiet 53 decibels as well. At $400 with free home delivery from Sears, the Kenmore built-in dishwasher saves you a whopping $250 and gives you the biggest discount of all of our home appliance deals. Sears

Klimaire KSIA Wi-Fi air conditioner and heat pump Klimaire’s KSIA line of air conditioners and heat pumps boast a slew of modern smart features to keep the hardcore tech-lovers happy. The new KSIA012-H216-I is a ductless inverter design which runs quietly and efficiently, saving energy and keeping indoor temperatures more stable than traditional AC and heating units. Turbo mode lets you cool down or warm up in a hurry, and 12,000 BTUs of power make the Klimaire KSIA012-H216-I suitable for large spaces of up to 550 square feet. A built-in multifunction filter cleans the air in your home as well. You can even control the unit via your connected Wi-Fi devices, integrating it with your smart home ecosystem. If you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioner and heat pump, this one from the Klimaire KSIA series is on sale from Heat & Cool for $568. This gives you a nice discount of $170 along with free shipping, making this another top entry in our roundup of home appliance deals. Heat & Cool