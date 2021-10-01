With a rapidly-growing library that’s drawing millions upon millions of new subscribers, Disney+ is taking the video streaming industry by storm. In addition to classic and modern Disney movies and shows, the service also grants access to ABC, Fox, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic content for the whole family to enjoy.

If you know of a friend or family member who’s an avid Disney fan but hasn’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you might want to consider giving them a gift subscription. The process is quick and easy, and it will cost $80 for a year, which is the same amount that you paid for your Disney+ subscription. They’ll thank you for giving them the chance to watch the best shows on Disney+, as well as the best movies on Disney+.

How to gift friends or family a year of Disney+

Once you’ve made up your mind that you’re giving a friend or family member a one-year subscription to Disney+, you can start by visiting this page.

You’ll have to enter your name and email address, as well as that of your intended recipient, and the date when you want the gift card to be delivered. The email containing the Disney+ gift card may be accompanied by a personalized message of up to 300 characters, so it’s an ideal present for occasions like birthdays and holidays.

Afterward, you’ll enter your payment information to complete the purchase of the Disney+ gift card. Once the recipient receives the email, they’ll just have to follow the instructions to redeem the code and acquire the one-year subscription. It’s worth noting that that subscription may only be given to new subscribers — they can’t prolong existing subscriptions.

Does Disney+ have a gift card?

If you were hoping to give a one-year Disney+ subscription as an actual gift, like a card inside an envelope or a box, unfortunately, there’s no physical gift card that you can purchase. The gift subscription will be sent in digital form to the recipient’s email, which will include instructions on how to activate it.

It might not have a physical version, but a Disney+ gift subscription will be very much appreciated by whoever receives it, especially because there’s always something new on Disney+. If you already have someone in mind that you’d like to receive a one-year Disney+ subscription from you, click that Buy Now button to start the process.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations