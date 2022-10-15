Anyone who enjoyed watching Monster on Netflix is in luck, because Hulu has another film that you’re likely to be interested in. My Friend Dahmer just became available on Hulu today, and it might just be the perfect thing for you to watch next. Even better, you have the chance to watch My Friend Dahmer on Hulu for free.

How to watch My Friend Dahmer in the U.S.

The 2017 film My Friend Dahmer tells the story of Jeffrey Dahmer during his senior year in high school in 1978, before he became the prolific serial killer for which he is known today. The film chronicles his experiences with a group of classmates who convince him to do perform pranks that they find entertaining, ignoring his otherwise disturbing behavior.

If you are already a Hulu subscriber, all you have to do is sign in search for the movie to start watching, However, if you’ve yet to sign up for Hulu, you have a few options. The first option is that you can sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for one low monthly price of $13.99. This is an incredible deal if you’re looking to enjoy a whole new world of premium content that spans every genre.

Alternatively, if you are looking for a free way to enjoy My Friend Dahmer, you have another option. Right now, Hulu is offering a free 30-day trial if you’re not a current subscriber. By signing up, you’ll get access to all of the content Hulu has to offer for 30 days, and after that you’ll be charged $7.99 per month. If you’re only interested in watching a few things on the Hulu platform, this might be the best option for you.

How to watch My Friend Dahmer from abroad

If you’re located in the United States, you’re all set to start watching My Friend Dahmer as soon as you’ve signed up for the Disney Bundle or Hulu. Those traveling outside of the United States have one extra step to take: You’ll have to sign up for a VPN service. Streaming websites only allow you to watch the content that’s available in the country you’re visiting, regardless of where you live. With a VPN, you can trick them into thinking you’re in the United States even when you’re abroad. Sign up with a provider like NordVPN so you can you watch all of your favorite content no matter where your travels may take you.

Editors' Recommendations