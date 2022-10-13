How to watch the Rosaline premiere for free

For those who are fans of Shakespeare — comedy and tragedy alike — the Hulu Original film Rosaline should be at the top of your watch list. Whether you’re at home in the United States or outside of the country, this is one movie that you will want to watch as soon as it premieres. That’s why we’ve done the research to figure out how you can watch this brand new movie for our favorite price: free.

How to watch Rosaline in the U.S.

Hulu’s new film Rosaline premieres October 14, and if you’re a Shakespeare enthusiast, you’re sure to enjoy it. It tells the story of of Romeo and Juliet, but the twist is that it’s from the perspective of the former’s jilted ex-girlfriend, Rosaline. The film sheds a comedic light on the centuries-old classic tragedy.

If you’re already a Hulu subscriber, then streaming Rosaline is as easy as logging into your Hulu account. However, if you’re not yet a Hulu customer, you have a few different options. The first option is to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all for one low monthly price of $13.99. Even if you only watch a single movie, this subscription is still cheaper than the cost of a single ticket to see a movie in theaters.

However, the Disney Bundle is not the only option, and it certainly isn’t a free option. If you’re hoping to watch Rosaline for free, then you’re in luck, because right now Hulu is offering a 30-day trial for absolutely free. All you have to do is sign up and remember to cancel your subscription before you’re charged for your second month. If you decide you’d like to continue your Hulu service, it only costs $7.99 per month to keep streaming all of the incredibly premium content that Hulu has to offer.

How to watch Rosaline from abroad

If you’re planning to watch Rosaline from outside of the United States, there’s one extra step you’ll have to take before you can enjoy the film. Streaming websites typically restrict the content available to you based on the country that you’re in as opposed to the country where you live. This means that you’ll need a VPN service in order to watch Rosaline from abroad. A VPN allows you to make streaming services think you’re in the United States even when you’re traveling. One of our favorite VPN providers is NordVPN, and once you sign up for VPN service, you’re good to go. You can watch all of your favorite content on all of your favorite streamers from anywhere in the world.

