How, when, and where to watch Disenchanted on its premiere day

After many years of anticipation, Disney is finally releasing Disenchanted, the sequel to the beloved musical, Enchanted. The film premieres on November 18, and if you’ve been patiently waiting for the next chapter in Giselle’s story, you’ll want to know exactly how and where to watch.

How to watch Disenchanted in the U.S.

On November 18, fans of Disney’s Enchanted can tune into Disney+ to enjoy the sequel to the beloved film. Disenchanted, starring Amy Adams, picks up fifteen years from the end of the first movie. Giselle decides to move her family out of the city and into the suburbs, but the move turns out to be so much harder than she could have imagined. For those who are already subscribed to Disney+, enjoying Disenchanted is as simple as logging in and pressing play. However, if you have yet to sign up for the streaming platform, now is the time to join.

Even though you can sign up for a Disney+ subscription for $8 per month, that may not present the best way to get the most bang for your buck. If you’re looking to watch more content beyond Disenchanted, you may want to consider signing up for the Disney+ bundle, which offers full access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for one super low price of $14 per month. That’s an incredible value considering that a standalone Disney+ subscription would be half the price but one-third of the content.

How to watch Disenchanted from abroad

Enchanted fans who live within the United States can enjoy Disenchanted easily, by first signing into Disney+, searching for the film, and pressing play. But if you are visiting anywhere outside of the United States, it’s going to take one extra step to get you watching. First, you’ll have to sign up for a VPN provider. There are several streaming platforms that limit what you can watch based on the country in which you are physically located, regardless of where you live. Using a VPN service, like NordVPN, you can trick websites so they think you’re currently in the United States even when you’re traveling abroad, meaning that you will be able to keep watching all of your favorite content no matter where you are in the world. Sign up for NordVPN, and then log in and head to your Disney+ account, and you’ll be able to start watching Disenchanted as soon as it premieres.

