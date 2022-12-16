’Tis the season for gift giving, and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, there’s still a lot of deals on great tech available, many of which keep the price tag under $25. Retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are all in the mix, offering great discounts on tech that ranges from useful household items to gaming headphones. There are also a lot of great smart home devices seeing discounts, including smart clocks and smart speakers. Whatever you may be looking for this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best tech gifts under $25.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $10, was $49

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) makes a case for the steal of the holiday season. It makes a great gift for anyone at this price, and will be a thrill more specifically for tech lovers and people who are into expanding their smart home setup. This is a smart speaker that gives you instant access to 90 million songs through streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius SM, and others. Its speaker quality is improved over previous generations, and it can be paired with another Echo Dot to create stereo sound. Voice controls on the Echo Dot are handled by Alexa, giving you control of your smart home with easy voice commands.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini with Homekit — $13, was $18

With the Kasa Smart Plug Mini you can control connected electronics from anywhere using a tablet or smartphone. With the Kasa app, you can turn devices on and off, create schedules, ad set timers. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini easily pairs with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant to enable voice control, and allows you some peace of mind by checking on your devices remotely. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is a great gift for anybody looking to start or expand their smart home setup.

JLab Go Air wireless earbuds — $15, was $30

If the best wireless earbuds are out of your price range this holiday season, you can’t go wrong with the JLab Go Air wireless earbuds. They include a charging case, just like the Apple AirPods Pro, and this allows them to reach a battery life of more than 20 hours. The earbuds automatically connect to your device once they’ve been paired over Bluetooth, and feature a smaller design that creates a more snug in-ear fit. Playback features of the JLab Go Air wireless earbuds include neodymium drivers and the ability to control your music and calls with just a tap.

Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker — $18, was $25

With the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, you’ll never have to worry about losing anything again. Similar to the Apple AirTag, this device allows you to track anything you attach it to. This can include keys, backpacks, and purses, among anything else you want to ensure doesn’t get lost or stolen. You can use the Tile app to ring the Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, and if something does go missing, you can track it down with your smart home device. The Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker works with Android and iOS, as well as Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri.

hum by Colgate smart toothbrush — $18, was $40

The hum smart toothbrush is a great gift for adults and for kids. It’s able to track your brushing frequency, duration, and the coverage of your individual brushing style, and guides you to brush better based on its readings. It’s battery powered so you won’t have to worry about cords around the bathroom sink, and utilizes replaceable soft toothbrush heads to do the cleaning. It makes oral care easier and more convenient than ever, and is a good way to keep away holiday cavities.

myQ Chamberlain smart garage control — $19, was $30

A great gift if you know somebody who’s looking to expand their smart home setup, the myQ Chamberlain smart garage control gives you the capability to open or close your garage from anywhere. You can even set a close schedule, which automatically closes the garage door if it’s inadvertently up at a certain time of day. Real-time notifications keep you alert to any unwanted garage door activity, and smartphone controls keep your garage secure and under your watch from anywhere.

Astro A10 gaming headset — $20, was $40

If you think one of the best gaming headsets would make a great gift but want to keep the purchase under $25, the Astro A10 gaming headset is a great alternative. It features lightweight yet durable construction, and the comfort to game for hours on end. It’s specifically tuned for gaming, and offers cross-platform compatibility, working with just about all gaming and audio needs. It has a flip-to-mute microphone for communicating during online play, and in-line volume adjuster that puts you in charge of your audio.

Google Chromecast with Google TV — $20, was $30

One great gift idea this holiday season is the Google Chromecast with Google TV, particularly for content creators and people who like to stream their favorite binge watching sessions. The little device connects to any TV with an HDMI cable, and gives you access to more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes through your favorite streaming services. It also gives you access to millions of songs, and allows you to “broadcast” all of your favorite content from your phone to your TV. This makes it great for sharing photos and other content you create while on the go.

Bella Pro Series 2-quart air fryer — $20, was $45

Bella’s Pro Series of air fryers revolutionize cooking with high performance circular heat technology. This 2-quart model also includes a 1200-watt heating system that delivers fast, crispy, and evenly cooked food every time. It’s a much more affordable alternative to some of the best air fryers, and still is able to cut cooking time in half when compared to a conventional oven. This 2-quart model is perfect for singles and small families, as it allows you to cook up to 1.7 pounds of food at a time.

Mophie 15-watt wireless charging pad — $20, was $40

Popular mobile devices such as the Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 are made even more impressive with a wireless charger, and the Mophie 15-watt wireless charging pad is compatible with an Qi-enabled device. It has fast charging capability that delivers wireless power to your smartphone and other compatible devices at the fastest speeds they can handle. It’s even able to charge through lightweight cases, so you don’t have to remove your smartphone from its case when you’re ready to power up. Everything you’ll need is included with the Mophie wireless charging pad, so you’ll have everything you need to start charging right out of the box.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 — $20, was $70

No smart day is started with a smart clock, and the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is one of the best value purchases on the market. It has so much functionality, in fact, you could really consider it a daily assistant on your nightstand. It lets you organize your day with reminders and alarms, and you can even ask it questions and have it check on traffic and weather. The speakers produce room-filling audio and are tuned for clearer vocals and better tones, allowing you to use the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 as an intercom system. It allows you to cast audio to the speakers for music playback, and it has several ports for charging up your other devices.

Editors' Recommendations