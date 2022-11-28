 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday: Why you need to subscribe to Disney + today

Jennifer Allen
By
Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’ve been checking out the Cyber Monday deals, you might notice a curious lack of Disney Plus. So, what gives? There isn’t technically a Cyber Monday Disney Plus deal but we still think now is an important time to sign up for one of the best streaming services around. That’s because the price of Disney Plus is increasing very soon. From December 8, the plan will switch to an $8 tier that is ad-supported with a new $11 tier called Premium offering no ads. Sign up now and you get all the benefits of the $11 tier while paying less. Here’s why you need Disney + in your life and why this is one of the best Cyber Monday streaming deals you didn’t know you needed.

Why you should sign up for Disney Plus

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services around. It offers a rich library of movies and TV shows including some of the best original series from the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

The best movies on Disney Plus include all things Marvel and Star Wars, along with an extensive library of Disney and Pixar movies too. As well as that, you get exclusives like The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special along with Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. There’s a little something for everyone here.

Additionally, the best shows on Disney Plus are sure to entertain. These include Disney Plus originals like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and iconic shows like Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Older shows such as The Mandalorian, Hawkeye, and WandaVision are sure to delight Marvel and Star Wars fans alike too.

One of the most appealing streaming services for anyone looking for high-end shows and movies, Disney Plus is a great fit for most households. While there’s no specific Cyber Monday deal in mind, it’s worth signing up now. From December 8, Disney Plus as we know it will rise to $11 per month while a new ad-supported tier will be introduced and cost the $8 you’d pay now. Sign up now and you’ll be tied into the older plan and save money. You won’t regret it.

