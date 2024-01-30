 Skip to main content
Need a 4K streaming device? The Roku Express 4K+ is 25% off today

Roku Express 4K+
If the most recent TV deal you purchased didn’t offer the best smart TV experience, a dedicated streaming device will solve all that, and often for a surprisingly low price. For instance, you can buy the Roku Express 4K+ streaming player right now from Walmart for $29 so you’re saving $10 off the regular price of $39. An ideal addition to any home thanks to its super smart features, here’s a quick look at why you’ll want to buy it.

Why you should buy the Roku Express 4K+

One of the best streaming devices around, the Roku Express 4K+ is a delight to use. It takes seconds to plug in before offering a super smooth streaming experience, even with multiple devices connected to your network.

As the name suggests, there’s 4K support so all the eligible streaming services you’re signed up for will look extra sweet through this device. It’s possible to stream in HDR as well as HD if you’re watching older content, with services like Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, and Netflix just some of the apps catered for here. There are also over 150 live TV channels free on the Roku Channel so there’s no shortage of options here.

Roku is one of the oldest streaming platforms around so it knows what it’s doing and how to enrich your life. For instance, there’s no need to use multiple remotes as you can turn on your TV, adjust the volume, and also control your Roku device with the one remote.

If you prefer to use voice controls, that’s also possible as you can quickly search across channels, turn captions on, and more with your voice. It’s much easier than having to tap buttons all the time. There’s also support for Siri along with Google Assistant so it teams up well with your other devices.

Surprisingly smart given how cheap and small it is, the Roku Express 4K+ will make all your existing TVs super smart. Whether you’re looking to replace a TV’s current smart OS with something you prefer to use, or you’re looking to make something more basic work better for you, this is the solution. The Roku Express 4K+ ordinarily costs $39 but right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $29 so you save $10. It’s a steal of a deal. Grab it now while it’s still on sale.

